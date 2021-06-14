Global Mung Beans Market (2021 to 2026) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mung Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Mung beans have been cultivated and consumed in South Asia since ancient times. Mung beans are a good source of proteins, fibres, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and phytoestrogens. Apart from their nutritional value, mung beans also help in preventing and controlling certain health issues like diabetes, osteoporosis, heart diseases, anaemia and cancer. Either cooked or sprouted, mung beans are suitable for people of every age as they are easily digestible. As a result of their high nutritional value and several health benefits, mung beans are being increasingly incorporated by health conscious consumers into their diets. The market is currently being driven by numerous factors which include its numerous health benefits, population growth, changing dietary habits, new market opportunities, etc. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global mung beans market to grow at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period (2021-2026).



This study "Mung Beans Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" gives an in-depth analysis of the global mung beans market. The report has segmented the global mung beans market on the basis of key regions. According to the report, India currently represents the largest producer of mung beans accounting for around 60% of the total global production. India was followed by China and Myanmar. The report also provides a detailed value chain analysis of mung beans. This encompasses the entire activities in the value chain such as cultivation, procurement, processing, sales and distribution.



The report provides a detailed roadmap for setting up a mung beans processing plant. The study, which has been done by one of the world's leading research and advisory firms, covers all the essential aspects of the mung beans industry. This ranges from a comprehensive view of the market to minute details of the processing and manufacturing requirements, project cost, project funding, project economics, expected returns on investment, profit margins, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the mung beans industry in any manner.



