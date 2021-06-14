The Global Bare Metal Cloud Market is expected to grow by $ 11.35 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 41% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bare Metal Cloud Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on bare metal cloud market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing online content with high Internet penetration, rise in popularity of SOA, and increasing adoption of new technologies. In addition, increasing online content with high Internet penetration is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The bare metal cloud market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The bare metal cloud market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• BFSI

• Government

• IT and telecom

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the emergence of hyper-convergence technology as one of the prime reasons driving the bare metal cloud market growth during the next few years. Also, green bare metal data centers and rise in adoption of hybrid bare metal cloud storage systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on bare metal cloud market covers the following areas:

• Bare metal cloud market sizing

• Bare metal cloud market forecast

• Bare metal cloud market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading bare metal cloud market vendors that include CenturyLink Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Equinix Inc., GoDaddy Inc., Internap Corp., International Business Machines Corp., Joyent Inc., Limestone Networks Inc., Oracle Corp., and Rackspace Technology Inc. Also, the bare metal cloud market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05756630/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________