Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (GWHP-OTC) Acquires Rights to Distribute & Sell Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine

SAN CLEMENTE, CA, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Global WholeHealth Partners Corp. (OTC: GWHP), a company that offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests, including SARS-CoV-2 viruses, and that states that its Antibody IgG/IgM tests that they offer are capable of detecting all the current identified SARS-CoV-2 viruses, today announced that they will now be able to distribute and sell Johnson & Johnsen’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The Company has recently filed an 8K stating that: “Effective June 9, 2021, Global WholeHealth Partners Corporation (the “Company”) was granted the rights from Nunzia Pharmaceutical Inc. (“Nunzia”) to distribute and sell the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccine (“Vaccine”). The Company will serve as a broker for Nunzia and follow the same sales order processing as used by Nunzia in connection with the distribution and sale of the Vaccine.”

As of April 20, 2021, Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine contributed $100 million to J&J’s sales growth in the latest quarter. [1] J&J said its pharmaceutical business, which developed the single-shot Covid-19 vaccine, generated $12.19 billion in revenue, a 9.6% year-over-year increase. [2]

Forbes said: “J&J is making some progress with its international rollout. The single-dose vaccine was authorized for emergency use by the U.K. regulator in late May and the U.K has ordered 20 million doses of the shot that is likely to be available later this year. J&J also filed for regulatory approval of the vaccine in Japan, noting that it could begin supplying doses to the country by 2022… The company is also looking to expand the vaccine's availability to India… Overall, we still think the J&J shot has room for growth globally, as it could do much of the heavy lifting in getting the global population inoculated against Covid-19, considering its single-dose requirement and relatively easy storage… That said, we still think the vaccine has a lot of room for scaling up internationally. The global inoculation drive is still in the early stages, with just about 1.45 billion doses being administered globally per the Bloomberg Vaccine Tracker - enough to fully vaccinate under 10% of the world's population. We still think the J&J shot could do much of the heavy lifting in getting the global population, particularly in lower-income countries, inoculated against Covid-19, given its single-dose requirement and relatively easy storage.” [3]

The Company already offers one of the largest lines of COVID 19 tests, including the strains identified in the United Kingdom (B.1.1.7), South Africa (B.1.351), and Brazil (P.1) strain contains multiple mutations, most reflected in the S gene, which encodes the spike protein.

Mr. Charles Strongo, the CEO and Chairman of WholeHealth Products Inc., said: “Global will now have the capacity to not only be a market leader in testing but with the ability to distribute J&J’s 1-shot vaccine, it positions us well in the lower-income countries for the vaccine itself.”

About Global WholeHealth Partners Corp.

GWHP develops, manufactures, and markets in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for OTC, or consumer-use as well as professional rapid diagnostic point-of-care (POC) test kits for hospitals, physicians' offices, and medical clinics in the US and abroad. The Company has the capacity to deliver hundreds of thousands of tests, and can ramp up to 1 million tests per day. The Company presently has 56 products FDA approved and many are approved for OTC use, and 29 POC products approved by the FDA, many of which are approved for OTC use, and 15 POC products approved by the CLIA WAIVED FDA.

