In-Mold Labels Global Market to 2026 - by Material, Technology, Printing Technologies, Printing Inks, End-use and Region

Dublin, June 14, 2021



The global in-mold labels market reached a value of US$ 3.18 Billion in 2020. In-mold labels (IML) are pre-printed polypropylene stickers that consist of graphical images and product information. These plastic labels are injected into an open mold at high temperature and pressure, as a result of which they get embedded into the wall of the container and give a seamless finish to the product. The molten plastic permeates the label owing to which it becomes an undetachable part of the container. It is commonly embedded through techniques of blow molding, injection molding or thermoforming. In-mold labels find wide application in various industries as they are permanent, and offer extensive design and customization flexibility, resistance to humidity and temperature changes and overall product cost reduction.



The increasing inclination toward attractive packaging is one of the key factors driving the market growth. Aesthetically appealing no-label look and multi-colored prints on consumer products act as a lucrative marketing opportunity and an efficient branding tool. This also creates a positive outlook for the market owing to which manufacturers are now more inclined toward incorporating in-mold labels in product packaging. Furthermore, these labels allow the display of more information on the product which creates a positive brand image for a business. Additionally, the high demand for cost-effective and high-quality labels from the pharmaceutical, chemical, and food and beverage industries is also contributing to the market growth. Also, the increasing adoption of digitalization in the label printing process has enabled faster product turnaround rates, shorter print runs and greater flexibility in label design. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global in-mold labels market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years.



Report Coverage:

Historical, Current and Future Market Trends

Market Breakup by Material:

Polypropylene

Polyethylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

ABS Resins

Others

Market Breakup by Technology:

Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

Injection Molding Process

Thermoforming

Market Breakup by Printing Technologies:

Flexographic Printing

Offset Printing

Gravure Printing

Digital Printing

Others

Market Breakup by Printing Inks:

UV Curable Inks

Thermal Cured Inks

Water-Soluble Inks

Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

Personal Care

Consumer Durables

Food and Beverage

Automotive

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

Europe

North America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Latin America

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being CCL Industries, Inc., Constantia Flexibles Group GmbH, Huhtamaki Group, Coveris Holdings S.A., Cenveo Inc., Fuji Seal International, Inc., Multicolor Corporation, EVCO Plastics, Innovia Films Ltd., Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC, etc.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global in-mold labels market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global in-mold labels industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global in-mold labels industry?

What is the breakup of the market based on the material?

What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing technologies?

What is the breakup of the market based on the printing Inks?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end-use?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global in-mold labels industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global in-mold labels industry?

What is the structure of the global in-mold labels industry and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global in-mold labels industry?

What are the profit margins in the global in-mold labels industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global In-Mold Labels Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Material

5.5 Market Breakup by Technology

5.6 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

5.7 Market Breakup by Printing Inks

5.8 Market Breakup by End-Use

5.9 Market Breakup by Region

5.10 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Material

6.1 Polypropylene

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Polyethylene

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Polyvinyl Chloride

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 ABS Resins

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Technology

7.1 Extrusion Blow-Molding Process

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Injection Molding Process

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Thermoforming

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Printing Technology

8.1 Flexographic Printing

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Offset Printing

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Gravure Printing

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Digital Printing

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Printing Inks

9.1 UV Curable Inks

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Thermal Cured Inks

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Water-Soluble Inks

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Others

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast



10 Market Breakup by End-Use

10.1 Personal Care

10.1.1 Market Trends

10.1.2 Market Forecast

10.2 Consumer Durables

10.2.1 Market Trends

10.2.2 Market Forecast

10.3 Food and Beverage

10.3.1 Market Trends

10.3.2 Market Forecast

10.4 Automotive

10.4.1 Market Trends

10.4.2 Market Forecast

10.5 Others

10.5.1 Market Trends

10.5.2 Market Forecast



11 Market Breakup by Region

11.1 Europe

11.1.1 Market Trends

11.1.2 Market Forecast

11.2 North America

11.2.1 Market Trends

11.2.2 Market Forecast

11.3 Asia Pacific

11.3.1 Market Trends

11.3.2 Market Forecast

11.4 Middle East and Africa

11.4.1 Market Trends

11.4.2 Market Forecast

11.5 Latin America

11.5.1 Market Trends

11.5.2 Market Forecast



12 SWOT Analysis

12.1 Overview

12.2 Strengths

12.3 Weaknesses

12.4 Opportunities

12.5 Threats



13 Value Chain Analysis



14 Porters Five Forces Analysis

14.1 Overview

14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

14.4 Degree of Competition

14.5 Threat of New Entrants

14.6 Threat of Substitutes



15 Price Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape

16.1 Market Structure

16.2 Key Players

16.3 Profiles of Key Players

16.3.1 CCL Industries, Inc.

16.3.2 Constantia Flexibles Group GmbHl

16.3.3 Huhtamaki Group

16.3.4 Coveris Holdings S.A.

16.3.5 Cenveo Inc.

16.3.6 Fuji Seal International, Inc.

16.3.7 Multicolor Corporation

16.3.8 EVCO Plastics

16.3.9 Innovia Films Ltd.

16.3.10 Inland Label and Marketing Services, LLC



