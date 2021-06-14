The Global Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market is expected to grow by $ 3.92 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 2% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive OEM Premium Audio Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734244/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive OEM premium audio market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in HNWI population, superior surround sound experience driving its penetration, and growing demand for differentiated in-car experiences. In addition, rise in HNWI population is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive OEM premium audio market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The automotive OEM premium audio market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Luxury vehicles

• Mid-size vehicles



By Geographical Landscape

• Europe

• North America

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the development of headrest-integrated speakers and noise-canceling headphones for in-car applications as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive OEM premium audio market growth during the next few years. Also, over-the-air (OTA) updates for advanced in-car infotainment systems and developments in the field of advanced automotive sound systems will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Automotive OEM premium audio market sizing

• Automotive OEM premium audio market forecast

• Automotive OEM premium audio market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading automotive OEM premium audio market vendors that include B & W Group Ltd., Bang & Olufsen Group, Bose Corp., Burmester Audiosysteme GmbH, Faurecia SA, Meridian Audio Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Pioneer Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Sony Corp. Also, the automotive OEM premium audio market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary.

