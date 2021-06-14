The Global Calibration Management Software Market is expected to grow by $ 59.58 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Calibration Management Software Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05584029/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on calibration management software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the automation of calibration process, integration of calibrators with maintenance management systems, and leveraging software data to derive deep knowledge. In addition, automation of calibration process is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The calibration management software market analysis includes technology segment and geographic landscape.



The calibration management software market is segmented as below:

By Technology

• Locally installed

• Cloud-based



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the automation of laboratory instruments as one of the prime reasons driving the calibration management software market growth during the next few years. Also, outsourcing to third-party service providers and web-based training for calibration management software will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on calibration management software market covers the following areas:

• Calibration management software market sizing

• Calibration management software market forecast

• Calibration management software market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading calibration management software market vendors that include ACG Infotech Ltd., Ape Software Inc., AVL List GmbH, Beamex Oy AB, Business Analysis Ltd., CompuCal Calibration Solutions, CyberMetrics Corp., ETQ LLC, Fortive Corp., and Techgate LLC. Also, the calibration management software market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

