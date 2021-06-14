Worldwide Hacksaw Blades Industry to 2026 - by Material Type, Mechanism Type and Region

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hacksaw Blades Market Research Report by Material Type, by Mechanism Type, by Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Hacksaw Blades Market size was estimated at USD 1,032.17 Million in 2020 and expected to reach USD 1,065.69 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) 3.58% from 2020 to 2026 to reach USD 1,275.15 Million by 2026.



Market Statistics:



The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:



This research report categorizes the Hacksaw Blades to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material Type, the Hacksaw Blades Market was examined across Aluminium, Brass, and Mild Steel.

Based on Blade Type, the Hacksaw Blades Market was examined across Raker Hacksaw Blade, Regular Hacksaw Blade, and Wavy Hacksaw Blade.

Based on Mechanism Type, the Hacksaw Blades Market was examined across Electric and Manual.

Based on Geography, the Hacksaw Blades Market was examined across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:



The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:



The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Hacksaw Blades Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:



The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles:



The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Hacksaw Blades Market, including Apex Tool Group, Blackhawk Industries, CooperTools, Dewalt, Disston, Fein, Klein Tools, Lenox, Milwaukee Tool, and Stanley.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Hacksaw Blades Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Hacksaw Blades Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Outlook

3.3. Mechanism Type Outlook

3.4. Material Type Outlook

3.5. Blade Type Outlook

3.6. Geography Outlook

3.7. Competitor Outlook



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Increasing demand for attractive furniture and other wood products

5.1.1.2. Rising application of hacksaw in metal industry

5.1.1.3. Demand for portable and power based hacksaw blades machines

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. Rising raw material cost

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Development of advanced multi-way hacksaw blades

5.1.3.2. Increasing investment in gardening equipment

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Comparatively slower than sawing machines

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19

5.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1. Threat of New Entrants

5.3.2. Threat of Substitutes

5.3.3. Bargaining Power of Customers

5.3.4. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.5. Industry Rivalry



6. Hacksaw Blades Market, by Material Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Aluminium

6.3. Brass

6.4. Mild Steel



7. Hacksaw Blades Market, by Blade Type

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Raker Hacksaw Blade

7.3. Regular Hacksaw Blade

7.4. Wavy Hacksaw Blade



8. Hacksaw Blades Market, by Mechanism Type

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Electric

8.3. Manual



9. Americas Hacksaw Blades Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States

9.6.1. California

9.6.2. Florida

9.6.3. Illinois

9.6.4. New York

9.6.5. Ohio

9.6.6. Pennsylvania

9.6.7. Texas



10. Asia-Pacific Hacksaw Blades Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. China

10.3. India

10.4. Indonesia

10.5. Japan

10.6. Malaysia

10.7. Philippines

10.8. South Korea

10.9. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Hacksaw Blades Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. Apex Tool Group

13.2. Blackhawk Industries

13.3. CooperTools

13.4. Dewalt

13.5. Disston

13.6. Fein

13.7. Klein Tools

13.8. Lenox

13.9. Milwaukee Tool

13.10. Stanley



14. Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fra0uj