Ketamine One Appoints Loreto Grimaldi to Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KetamineOne Capital Limited (“Ketamine One” or the “Company”) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0), a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments, is pleased to announce that it has recently appointed Loreto Grimaldi to its Board of Directors. Mr. Grimaldi brings over 25 years of corporate, transactional and governance experience to Ketamine One. He is licensed to practice law in Ontario and New York State, and maintains active memberships in the American Bar Association, the Association of Corporate Counsel, the National Association of Corporate Directors, and the Institute of Corporate Directors. Mr. Grimaldi is expected to provide invaluable insights to the Company as it grows, due to his previous time spent in the healthcare and technology industries, among others.



“On behalf of the Company, I extend a warm welcome Loreto as the newest member of Ketamine One’s Board of Directors,” said Rob Meister, Chief Executive Officer of Ketamine One. “Given the Company’s focus on emerging areas of mental health, adding a forward-thinking professional with a proven track record of business and legal excellence is a great fit,” added Mr. Meister.

Mr. Grimaldi currently serves as Chair of the HR and Compensation Committee for Aleafia Health, with whom Ketamine One recently completed a significant transaction to expand the Company’s clinical network. Loreto is also the co-founder of Untether Capital Inc. dba Fleets Coffee, which is a disruptive food technology platform. At the Schulich School of Business, he is an adjunct professor where he teaches Business Law to BBA and MBA students.

ABOUT KETAMINE ONE

KetamineOne Capital Limited (formerly Myconic Capital Corp.) (NEO: MEDI) (OTC: KONEF) (Frankfurt: MY0) is a company focused on consolidating medical clinics and becoming a North American leader in mental health treatments. It is working to provide the critical infrastructure needed to develop and deliver breakthrough mental health treatments. Currently, Ketamine One has a network of 15 clinics across North America, with plans to further consolidate the highly fragmented industry. The recent addition of KGK Science Inc. as the Company’s contract research division also places the company at the forefront of premium clinical research based on its 23-year history and extensive experience in pharmaceuticals, cannabis, and the emerging psychedelic medicine industries. As a collective enterprise, Ketamine One is dedicated to helping solve the growing need for safe and accessible mental health therapy.

On behalf of:

KETAMINE ONE

"Robert Meister"

Robert Meister, CEO and Director

For further information, please contact:

Nick Kuzyk, Investor Relations

Tel: 1-844-PHONE-K1 (1-844-746-6351)

Email: IR@ketamine.one

Web: www.ketamine.one

Twitter: @KetamineOne

