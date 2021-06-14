Worldwide Collagen Supplement Industry to 2027 - Expanding F&B Industry is Driving Growth

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Collagen Supplement Market by Source, Form and Concentration: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Collagen supplements are dietary supplements used to address the deficiency of collagen in the diet. The supplement is usually derived from bones and skin of animals and fishes. It comes in a variety of forms, including pills, gummies, powder, and drinks. Collagen supplements are available across the world and can be consumed without the prescription of a medical practitioner. Collagen supplements are very popular among bodybuilders and regular fitness enthusiasts as they help them to maintain the health of their skin and bones. The global collagen supplement market was valued at $1,827.6 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $3,017.6 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.9%.



The growth of the collagen supplement market can be attributed to several health and beauty benefits associated with the ingestion of collagen supplements such as improved skin health and bone health. The rise in diseases, such as arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, and other inflammatory bone diseases, has encouraged consumers/people to inculcate special supplements to keep themselves agile. In addition, easy availability of supplements due to the improvement in retail infrastructure has been beneficial to the sales of nutraceuticals such as collagen supplements. However, high cost of collagen supplements and growing adoption of veganism act as the major restraint for the collagen supplement market growth. On the contrary, growing awareness about the beneficial effects of collagen supplements in the untapped markets, such as Asia-Pacific and LAMEA, is expected to provide growth opportunities for the collagen supplement market.



The collagen supplement market has been segmented based on source, form, sales channel, and region. Based on source, the collagen supplement market is divided into marine & poultry, porcine, and bovine. In addition, on the basis of form, it is fragmented into pills & gummies, powder, and liquid/drinks. Based on sales channel, it is classified into pharmacy, specialty store, and online store. Furthermore, it includes the revenue generated from the sales of food collagen supplements across North America (the U.S., Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, and the rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Latin America, Africa, and the rest of LAMEA)



The key players in the collagen supplement market have adopted product launch and expansion as their key strategies to stay competitive. The key players profiled in the report include Optimum Nutrition, Inc, BIoTechUSA, TCI CO., Ltd., Further Food, Vital Proteins LLC, Hunter & Gather, Shiseido Co. Ltd, The Clorox Company, Nature's Bounty Co., and Codeage LLC.



Key Benefits

The report provides a quantitative analysis of the current market trends, estimations, and dynamics of the market size from 2019-2027 identify the prevailing collagen supplement opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and supplier's tenable stakeholder's make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the size and segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

The major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution the industry.

The market player positioning segment facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players in the collagen supplement industry.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Expanding F&B industry

3.4.1.2. Changes in lifestyle and growing demand for good-for-you products

3.4.1.3. Expanding retail market

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.2.1. Rise in the act of animal cruelty in animal farms and slaughterhouse

3.4.2.2. Adoption of veganism

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Growing awareness about collagen supplementation

3.5. COVID-19 impact analysis

3.5.1. Introduction

3.5.2. Impact on the food and beverage industry

3.5.3. Impact on the collagen supplement market

3.6. Value chain analysis

3.7. Top impacting factor



CHAPTER 4: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY SOURCE

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Marine & Poultry

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.3. Porcine

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

4.4. Bovine

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 5: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY FORM

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast

5.2. Pills & Gummies

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3. Powder

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4. Liquid/drinks

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 6: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY SALES CHANNEL

6.1. Overview

6.1.1. Market size and forecast

6.2. Pharmacy

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.3. Specialty store

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

6.4. Online store

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country



CHAPTER 7: COLLAGEN SUPPLEMENT MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITION LANDSCAPE

8.1. Top winning strategies

8.2. Product mapping

8.3. Competitive dashboard

8.4. Competitive heat map

8.5. Key developments

8.5.1. Acquisition

8.5.2. Business Expansion

8.5.3. Agreement

8.5.4. Product Launch



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. BIOTECH USA

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Key Executives

9.1.3. Company snapshot

9.1.4. Product portfolio

9.2. CODEAGE LLC

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Product portfolio

9.3. FURTHER FOOD

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Key Executives

9.3.3. Company snapshot

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.4. GLANBIA PLC

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Key Executives

9.4.3. Company snapshot

9.4.4. Operating business segments

9.4.5. Product portfolio

9.4.6. Business performance

9.4.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.5. HUNTER & GATHER FOODS Ltd

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Key Executives

9.5.3. Company snapshot

9.5.4. Product portfolio

9.5.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.6. SHISEIDO COMPANY, LIMITED

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Key Executives

9.6.3. Company snapshot

9.6.4. Product portfolio

9.6.5. Business performance

9.6.6. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. TCI CO., Ltd.

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Key Executives

9.7.3. Company snapshot

9.7.4. Operating business segments

9.7.5. Product portfolio

9.7.6. R&D Expenditure

9.7.7. Business performance

9.7.8. Key strategic moves and developments

9.8. THE BOUNTIFUL COMPANY

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Key Executives

9.8.3. Company snapshot

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.9. THE CLOROX COMPANY

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Key Executives

9.9.3. Company snapshot

9.9.4. Product portfolio

9.9.5. R&D Expenditure

9.9.6. Business performance

9.9.7. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. VITAL PROTEINS, LLC

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Key Executives

9.10.3. Company snapshot

9.10.4. Product portfolio



