The Global Dengue Vaccine Market is expected to grow by $ 132.90 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of about 18% during the forecast period

Our report on the dengue vaccine market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rapid growth in disease prevalence and ineffective dengue control measures. In addition, rapid growth in disease prevalence is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The dengue vaccine market analysis includes the end-user segment and geographic landscape.



The dengue vaccine market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Government institutions

• Hospitals

• NGOs



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies the initiatives for dengue vaccine research and dengue immunization programs as one of the prime reasons driving the dengue vaccine market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on dengue vaccine market covers the following areas:

• Dengue vaccine market sizing

• Dengue vaccine market forecast

• Dengue vaccine market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading dengue vaccine market vendors that include BioNet-Asia Co. Ltd., Chula VRC, Codagenix Inc., GeneOne Life Science Inc., Imutex Ltd., KM Biologics Co. Ltd., Medigen Biotechnology Corp., Najít Technologies Inc., Sanofi SA, and Emergex Vaccines Holding Ltd. Also, the dengue vaccine market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

