Global Fire Insurance Market (2021 to 2028) - by Coverage, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Fire Insurance Market by Coverage, Enterprise Size and Industry Vertical: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Fire insurance is like property coverage that pays for damages to property and other losses caused due to fire. It not only covers the cost of repairing or replacing damaged property in home, but also covers the costs of accommodations for the houses that are vacant or not in usable form. Fire insurance is a type of insurance which is used to cover the residence and most of the household belongings against fire and natural calamities like forest fire, thunderstorm, and others. Furthermore, the IRDAI Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India has mandated all fire insurance companies to introduce 3 standardized products namely, Bharat Griha Raksha Bharat, Sookshma Udyam, and Suraksha, and Bharat Laghu Udyam Suraksha against SFSP i.e. Standard Fire and Special Perils for homeowners and enterprise from April 1, 2021. This policy will cover home building, home content, plant, machinery, stocks, and other assets, and can apply as per risk perception.



Increased demand for insurance policies, rise in need for financial safety in case of increase in uncertainties, and surge in number of properties are the major factors that drive the growth of the global fire insurance market. Moreover, lack of awareness regarding fire insurance policy, and high premium cost hamper the growth of the market. Furthermore, implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines and government initiatives regarding fire insurance policies are expected to provide lucrative opportunity for the market expansion during the forecast period.



The fire insurance market is segmented on the basis of coverage, enterprise size, industry vertical and region. In termss of coverage, it is fragmented into standard coverage and optional coverage. Depending on enterprise size, it is divided into large enterprises and small and medium enterprises. Based on industry vertical, it is classified into manufacturing, healthcare, energy & utilities, retail & consumer goods, IT & telecom, hospitality and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The key players profiled in the fire insurance market report are Amica, Allianz, Allstate Insurance Company, AXA, ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.PA., GEICO, Liberty Mutual Insurance, Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd., State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company, and USAA. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.



Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global fire insurance market along with the current trends and future estimations to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restraints, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the global fire insurance market size is provided in the report.

Porter's five forces analysis illustrates the potency of the buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the market from 2021 to 2028 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

2.1. Key findings

2.1.1. Top impacting factors

2.1.2. Top investment pockets

2.2. CXO perspective



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key forces shaping the fire insurance market

3.3. Market dynamics

3.3.1. Drivers

3.3.1.1. Rise in need for financial Safety in case of increasing uncertainties

3.3.1.2. Innovative products and services offered by major fire insurance players

3.3.1.3. Increased demand for insurance policies

3.3.2. Restraint

3.3.2.1. Lack of awareness regarding fire insurance policy

3.3.3. Opportunity

3.3.3.1. Government initiatives regarding fire insurance policy

3.3.3.2. Implementation of technologies in existing products and service lines

3.4. COVID-19 impact analysis on the fire insurance market

3.4.1. Impact on market size

3.4.2. Consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact

3.4.3. Change in consumer trends, preferences, and budget impact due to COVID-19

3.4.4. Economic Impact

3.4.5. Key player strategies to tackle negative impact

3.4.6. Opportunity Window



CHAPTER 4: FIRE INSURANCE MARKET, BY COVERAGE

4.1. Overview

4.2. Standard Coverage

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market analysis, by country

4.3. Optional Coverage

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: FIRE INSURANCE MARKET, BY ENTERPRISE SIZE

5.1. Overview

5.2. Large Enterprises

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2.3. Market analysis, by country

5.3. SMEs

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

5.3.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 6: FIRE INSURANCE MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

6.1. Overview

6.2. Manufacturing

6.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.2.3. Market analysis, by country

6.3. Healthcare

6.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.3.3. Market analysis, by country

6.4. Energy & Utilities

6.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.4.3. Market analysis, by country

6.5. Retail & Consumer Goods

6.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.5.3. Market analysis, by country

6.6. IT & Telecom

6.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.6.3. Market analysis, by country

6.7. Hospitality

6.7.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.7.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.7.3. Market analysis, by country

6.8. Others

6.8.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

6.8.2. Market size and forecast, by region

6.8.3. Market analysis, by country



CHAPTER 7: FIRE INSURANCE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Market player positioning, 2019



CHAPTER 9: COMPANY PROFILE

9.1. Amica

9.1.1. Company overview

9.1.2. Company snapshot

9.1.3. Product portfolio

9.2. Allianz

9.2.1. Company overview

9.2.2. Company snapshot

9.2.3. Operating business segments

9.2.4. Product portfolio

9.2.5. Business performance

9.3. Allstate Insurance Company

9.3.1. Company overview

9.3.2. Company snapshot

9.3.3. Operating business segments

9.3.4. Product portfolio

9.3.5. Business performance

9.4. AXA

9.4.1. Company overview

9.4.2. Company snapshot

9.4.3. Operating business segments

9.4.4. Product portfolio

9.4.5. Business performance

9.5. ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S. P. A

9.5.1. Company overview

9.5.2. Company snapshot

9.5.3. Product portfolio

9.5.4. Business performance

9.6. Liberty Mutual Insurance Company

9.6.1. Company overview

9.6.2. Company snapshot

9.6.3. Product portfolio

9.6.4. Business performance

9.6.5. Key strategic moves and developments

9.7. GEICO

9.7.1. Company overview

9.7.2. Company snapshot

9.7.3. Product portfolio

9.8. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.

9.8.1. Company overview

9.8.2. Company snapshot

9.8.3. Operating business segments

9.8.4. Product portfolio

9.8.5. Business performance

9.9. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Company

9.9.1. Company overview

9.9.2. Company snapshot

9.9.3. Product portfolio

9.9.4. Key strategic moves and developments

9.10. USAA

9.10.1. Company overview

9.10.2. Company snapshot

9.10.3. Product portfolio



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/iyzw22