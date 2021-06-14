The Global Barcode Label Printer Market is expected to grow by $ 1.01 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Barcode Label Printer Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05207173/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on barcode label printer market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by premiumization through product innovation, growing e-commerce industry, and increasing adoption of 2D barcodes. In addition, premiumization through product innovation is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The barcode label printer market analysis includes product segment, application segment, and geographic landscape.



The barcode label printer market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Industrial printers

• Desktop printers

• Mobile printers



By Application

• Manufacturing

• Transportation and logistics

• Retail

• Healthcare

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the rising omnichannel retailing as one of the prime reasons driving the barcode label printer market growth during the next few years. Also, continuous upgrade of products by vendors and increasing investments in R&D will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on barcode label printer market covers the following areas:

• Barcode label printer market sizing

• Barcode label printer market forecast

• Barcode label printer market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading barcode label printer market vendors that include Avery Dennison Corp., Barcodes Inc., Brady Corp., Brother International Corp., cab Produkttechnik GmbH & Co. KG, Citizen Systems Japan Co. Ltd., GAINSCHA TECHNOLOGY GROUP Co., Honeywell International Inc., Postek Electronics Co. Ltd., and Printronix. Also, the barcode label printer market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



