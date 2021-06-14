Insights on the Workplace Stress Management Global Market to 2027 - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecasts

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Workplace Stress Management Market by Service, Delivery Mode, End User: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global workplace stress management market was valued at $8,211.15 million in 2019, and is projected to reach $11,490.84 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.90% from 2020 to 2027.



Workplace stress includes harmful physical and emotional response that can happen when there is a conflict between job demands on the employee and the amount of control an employee has over meeting these demands. In general, the combination of high demands in a job and a low amount of control over the situation can lead to stress. As per the European Agency for Safety and Health, stress is a huge loss of productivity. Its incidence is even higher than the incidence of musculoskeletal problems among workers.



The workplace stress management market is driven by factors such as rise in competition in workplace wellness industry and increase in awareness of stress management among employers. However, lack of skilled counselors and awareness toward workplace stress management in developing countries are expected to limit the market growth. On the contrary, surge in emphasis on health and safety regulations and increase in popularity of yoga and other health related practices propel the market growth during the forecast period.



The workplace stress management market is segmented on the basis of service, delivery mode, end user, and region. By service, it is divided into stress assessment, yoga & meditation, resilience training, progress tracking metrics, and others. By delivery mode, it is categorized into individual counselors, personal fitness trainers, meditation specialists, and others. By end user, it is divided into large private organizations, mid-sized private organizations, small private organizations, NGO and public sector. By region, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



