The Global Commercial Vehicle Instrument Cluster Market is expected to grow by 3.78 million units during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 3% during the forecast period

Our report on commercial vehicle instrument cluster market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the reduced prices of TFT displays, advanced technological features of digital instrument clusters, and the use of digital instrument clusters. In addition, reduced prices of TFT displays is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market analysis includes the type segment and geographic landscape.



The commercial vehicle instrument cluster market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Hybrid

• Digital

• Analog



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies heads-up display in commercial vehicles as one of the prime reasons driving the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of hybrid futuristic instrument cluster and introduction of reconfigurable displays and integrating clusters with infotainment head units will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market sizing

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market forecast

• Commercial vehicle instrument cluster market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading commercial vehicle instrument cluster market vendors that include BorgWarner Inc., Continental AG, DENSO Corp., Marelli Holdings Co. Ltd., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nippon Seiki Co. Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, Stoneridge Inc., Visteon Corp., and Yazaki Corp. Also, the commercial vehicle instrument cluster market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

