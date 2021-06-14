Global 3D Printing Industry in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3D Systems, Desktop Metal and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The publisher has been monitoring the 3D printing market in healthcare industry and it is poised to grow by $2.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals.
The 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape.
The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is segmented as below:
By Technology
- Stereolithography
- Granular materials binding
- Others
By Application
- Orthopedic and spinal
- Dental
- Hearing aids
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- ROW
This study identifies the rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 3d printing market in healthcare industry growth during the next few years.
The report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry covers the following areas:
- 3D printing market in healthcare industry sizing
- 3D printing market in healthcare industry forecast
- 3D printing market in healthcare industry industry analysis
The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing market in healthcare industry vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company. Also, the 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.
The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.
The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
- Market Overview
2. Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Value chain analysis
3. Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
6. Market Segmentation by Technology
- Market segments
- Comparison by Technology
- Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Granular materials binding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Technology
7. Customer landscape
8. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
9. Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive scenario
10. Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- 3D Systems Corp.
- DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
- Desktop Metal Inc.
- Formlabs Inc.
- General Electric Co.
- Materialise NV
- Renishaw Plc
- Roland DG Corp.
- Stratasys Ltd.
- The ExOne Co.
11. Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
