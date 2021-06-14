Global 3D Printing Industry in Healthcare Market (2021 to 2025) - Featuring 3D Systems, Desktop Metal and General Electric Among Others

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market in Healthcare Industry 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The publisher has been monitoring the 3D printing market in healthcare industry and it is poised to grow by $2.53 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 18% during the forecast period. The report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased demand for personalized or customized medical devices and the increasing adoption of 3D printing technology by medical professionals.



The 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis includes the technology and application segments and geographic landscape.



The 3D printing market in healthcare industry is segmented as below:



By Technology

Stereolithography

Granular materials binding

Others

By Application

Orthopedic and spinal

Dental

Hearing aids

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia

ROW

This study identifies the rising cost efficiency and enhanced productivity as one of the prime reasons driving the 3d printing market in healthcare industry growth during the next few years.



The report on 3D printing market in healthcare industry covers the following areas:

3D printing market in healthcare industry sizing

3D printing market in healthcare industry forecast

3D printing market in healthcare industry industry analysis

The publisher's robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 3D printing market in healthcare industry vendors that include 3D Systems Corp., DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc., Desktop Metal Inc., Formlabs Inc., General Electric Co., Materialise NV, Renishaw Plc, Roland DG Corp., Stratasys Ltd., and The ExOne Company. Also, the 3D printing market in healthcare industry analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The publisher presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary

Market Overview

2. Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Value chain analysis

3. Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4. Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

5. Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Orthopedic and spinal - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Dental - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Hearing aids - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

6. Market Segmentation by Technology

Market segments

Comparison by Technology

Stereolithography - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Granular materials binding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Technology

7. Customer landscape



8. Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Asia - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

ROW - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

9. Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario

10. Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

3D Systems Corp.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.

Desktop Metal Inc.

Formlabs Inc.

General Electric Co.

Materialise NV

Renishaw Plc

Roland DG Corp.

Stratasys Ltd.

The ExOne Co.

11. Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n5tj11