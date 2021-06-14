LexaGene Closes Sale to Alpine Veterinary Hospital

BEVERLY, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LexaGene Holdings, Inc., (OTCQB: LXXGF; TSX-V: LXG), a molecular diagnostics company, announced the Company has sold another MiQLab™ System and the CEO will present at multiple conferences.



LexaGene CEO and Founder, Dr. Jack Regan, states, “Following up on last weeks’ sales news, I’m pleased to report we have sold another MiQLab System. We will be shipping this purchased system to Alpine Veterinary Hospital in Concord, California. Alpine Veterinary Hospital, led by Dr. Virk, provides a wide range of services including emergency and orthopedic surgeries in the Bay Area of California. Dr. Virk is a passionate proponent of antimicrobial stewardship and is committed to providing the best animal care through diagnostics. He believes the MiQLab System offers the best solution for his hospital. We are excited that Alpine Veterinary Hospital sees that the future of animal care begins with the MiQLab System. We continue to gain momentum in veterinary health as we’ve generated multiple MiQLab sale leads from ACVIM Forum, which we attended last week, and from the hard work of our dedicated sales team.”

In addition, the Company is pleased to announce that Dr. Regan will be presenting at three up-coming conferences: the first is investor focused, the second is about advancements in microfluidics, and the third is about bio-threat detection.

On Monday, June 14, Dr. Regan will speak at Lytham Partners Summer 2021 Investor Conference. An audio webcast of the presentation will be made available on LexaGene’s website. LexaGene management will also participate in one-on-one meetings throughout the event, which runs from June 14-16. To arrange a meeting, please contact a Lytham Partners representative at 1x1@lythampartners.com or register at http://www.lythampartners.com/summer2021invreg.

On Tuesday, June 15, Dr. Jack Regan will present as part of the ‘Microfluidic Hotseat’ at the Annual Microfluids Consortium. The consortium is hosted by the Centre for Business Innovation, a collaboration managing a portfolio around specific areas of business process and technology where members share information to pursue like-minded business and innovation goals. The title of Dr. Regan’s talk is Sample-to-Answer Pathogen Detection using Flow-Through Sample Preparation and Customized Multiplex PCR. Members will have the opportunity to meet microfluidics-enabled startups, such as LexaGene, whose pathogen detection system offers rapid molecular testing at the point of need, in multiple market verticals. Registration is still available for those wanting to watch the presentation.

Lastly, on Thursday, June 17, Dr. Regan will be a featured speaker at the 28th International Biothreat and Pathogen Detection Conference. His presentation, Rapidly Configurable Automate Multiplexed Pathogen Detection System for Novel Threat Detection, will focus on the ability of the MiQLab to be easily configured to detect multiple pathogens in a single sample as a critical measure in biosurveillance activities. Examples of MiQLab’s applications for biothreat surveillance and diagnostics will be featured. Registration is still available for those wanting to watch the presentation. LexaGene anticipates issuing a news release on the day of the conference to disclose any data to be presented.

About LexaGene Holdings Inc.

LexaGene is a molecular diagnostics company that develops molecular diagnostic systems for pathogen detection and genetic testing for other molecular markers for on-site rapid testing in veterinary diagnostics, food safety and for use in open-access markets such as clinical research, agricultural testing and biodefense. End-users simply need to collect a sample, load it onto the instrument with a sample preparation cartridge, enter sample ID and press ‘go’. The MiQLab™ system delivers excellent sensitivity, specificity, and breadth of detection and can return results in approximately two hours. The unique open-access feature is designed for custom testing so that end-users can load their own real-time PCR assays onto the instrument to target any genetic target of interest.

The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has in no way passed upon the merits of the proposed transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors -- including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the success of technology development efforts, the cost to procure critical parts, performance of the instrument, market acceptance of the technology, regulatory acceptance, and licensing issues -- that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations as disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.