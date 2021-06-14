The Global Diaphragm Valves Market is expected to grow by USD 32.21 million during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Diaphragm Valves Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05015555/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the diaphragm valves market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising demand for water treatment and the growth of the pharmaceutical industry and the need for sterile production. In addition, the rising demand for water treatment is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The diaphragm valves market analysis includes the end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The diaphragm valves market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Water treatment industry

• Pharmaceutical industry

• Chemical industry

• Food and beverage industry

• Other industries



By Type

• Weir diaphragm valves

• Straightway diaphragm valves



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the growing demand for effective management of radioactive waste as one of the prime reasons driving the diaphragm valves market growth during the next few years.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading diaphragm valves market vendors that include Alfa Laval AB, Christian Burkert GmbH and Co. KG, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA, Crane Co., Emerson Electric Co., GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, GEMU Group, KSB SE and Co. KGaA, Parker Hannifin Corp., and Pentair Plc. Also, the diaphragm valves market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

