Helios Fairfax Partners Appoints Chief Financial Officer

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation (TSX: HFPC.U) (“HFP”) announces that Belinda Blades has been appointed as Chief Financial Officer of HFP.

Ms. Blades most recently served as a strategic consultant to senior executives of various public and private companies and pension plans. Prior to this, she spent 7 years with the Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan, where she was Vice President & Financial Controller. Ms. Blades is a CPA and CA and graduated from the University of Toronto with a BA in Commerce and Economics.

Amy Sherk, who was previously serving as Chief Financial Officer of HFP, will remain a Vice President of HFP to assist with accounting and finance related matters during a transition period. Ms. Sherk will continue to serve as the Chief Financial Officer of Fairfax India Holdings Corporation.

Tope Lawani, Co-CEO of HFP, commented, “We are very excited to welcome Belinda to Helios Fairfax Partners. Belinda’s broad experience working on complex transactions, her expertise in financial and regulatory reporting and operating efficiencies, and her enthusiasm for engaging with our shareholders will be instrumental as we continue to transform HFP’s business. In addition, we thank Amy for the outstanding work that she has done as CFO of HFP and for her continued support during the transition period.”

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation is an investment holding company whose investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation, while preserving capital, by investing in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in Africa and African businesses or other businesses with customers, suppliers or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, Africa.

For further information, contact:

Helios Fairfax Partners Corporation

Keir Hunt

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary

+1-416-646-4180