US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market Size & Forecasts 2021-2025 with Impact Analysis of COVID-19

"The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: Size & Forecasts with Impact Analysis of COVID-19 (2021-2025 Edition)" provides an in-depth analysis of the post-acute care market in the US including detailed description of market sizing and growth.

The report provides an analysis of the US post-acute care market by value, by spending, by number of providers and includes detailed segment analysis as well.

Post-acute care is divided into institutional-based programs and home and community-based services. Institutional-based programs are further segmented into inpatient rehabilitation facilities (IRFs), skilled-nursing facilities (SNFs) and long-term acute care (LTAC). Home and community-based services are divided into home health and hospice care.



The COVID-19 pandemic acted as a headwind for the post-acute care market in the country in 2020. The pandemic led to overwhelmed healthcare systems. Hence, many patients suffering from non COVID diseases patients were denied admissions in post-acute care settings.



The US post-acute care (PAC) market has witnessed continuous growth in the past few years and is projected to grow even further during the forecast period (2021-2025). The market is expected to be driven by various growth enhancing factors such as aging population, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, etc. However, the market is not free from challenges that are hindering its growth. Some of the major challenges faced by the market are tight labor supply and changes in reimbursement policies.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall post-acute care market in the US has also been forecasted for the period 2021-2025, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

The competition in the US post-acute care market is highly fragmented due to the presence of large number of players competing with each other.

The major players dominating the US post-acute care (PAC) market are Kindred Healthcare, Amedisys, Inc., LHC Group, Inc. and Genesis Healthcare, Inc. The four companies have been profiled in the report providing detailed analysis of their financial information and business strategies.



Company Coverage

Kindred Healthcare

Amedisys Inc.

LHC Group Inc.

Genesis Healthcare Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

2.1 Post-Acute Care (PAC): An Overview

2.2 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Segmentation: An Overview

2.2.1 Post-Acute Care (PAC) Segmentation

3. The US Market Analysis

3.1 The US Post-Acute Care (PAC) Market: An Analysis

3.1.1 The US Post-Acute Care Market by Value

3.1.2 The US Post-Acute Care Market Value by Segments (Home Health, Inpatient Rehablitation Facilities, Skilled Nursing Facilities and Long Term- Acute Care)

3.1.3 The US Post-Acute Care Market by Spending

3.1.4 The US Post-Acute Care Market Spending by Segments (Home Health, Inpatient Rehablitation Facilities, Skilled Nursing Facilities and Long Term- Acute Care)

3.1.5 The US Post-Acute Care Market by Number of Providers

3.2 The US PAC Market: Segment Analysis

3.2.1 The US Home Health PAC Market by Value

3.2.2 The US Home Health PAC Market by Spending

3.2.3 The US Home Health PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.4 The US Home Health PAC Market by Episode per User

3.2.5 The US Home Health PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.6 The US Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Value

3.2.7 The US Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Spending

3.2.8 The US Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.9 The US Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.10 The US Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Value

3.2.11 The US Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Spending

3.2.12 The US Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Number of Users

3.2.13 The US Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Market by Number of Providers

3.2.14 The US Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Value

3.2.15 The US Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Spending

3.2.16 The US Long-Term Acute Care PAC Market by Number of Providers

4. Impact of Covid-19

4.1 Impact on the US post-acute Care (PAC) Market

4.1.1 Pandemic Induced Challenges

4.1.2 Impact on Skilled Nursing Facilities Market

4.1.3 Expected Trends

5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Aging Population

5.1.2 Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

5.1.3 Rising Healthcare Expenditure

5.1.4 Rapid Urbanization

5.1.5 Rising Affordability

5.2 Challenges

5.2.1 Tight Labor Supply

5.2.2 Changes in Reimbursement Policies

5.3 Market Trends

5.3.1 Integration of CMMI in Payment Models

5.3.2 Growing Emphasis on Home-based Services

6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 The US Home Health PAC Players by Market Share

6.2 The US Inpatient Rehabilitation Facilities PAC Players by Market Share

6.3 The US Skilled Nursing Facilities PAC Players by Market Share

7. Company Profiles

7.1 Kindred Healthcare

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.1.2 Business Strategy

7.2 Amedisys, Inc.

7.3 LHC Group, Inc.

7.4 Genesis Healthcare, Inc.

