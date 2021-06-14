Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. Announces Completion of Second Multi-year Contract Extension Agreement. Wholly Owned Subsidiary, Enigmai, and Israeli-based Isracard Agree to Another Three Years of WFM Software Services

CLAYMONT, DE, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) is pleased to announce its second long-term service contract extension, between wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai, and Isracard, for a term of three years commencing January 1, 2021. This multi-year extension of our contract for the provision of our workforce management software again demonstrates the value the software continues to provide customers as a comprehensive, state-of-the-art management tool. The negotiation of this long-term contract extension was also spearheaded by Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development for Enigmai.

Isracard is one of Israel’s leading credit card companies. Owned by Bank Hapoalim, Isracard services over four million client cards, with over 100,000 businesses in Israel, accepting their cards, which include their own Isracard, as well as partnerships with American Express, MasterCard, and Visa. Isracard focuses on three elements with their offered cards:

Financing

Issuing of credit cards

Clearing services

Isracard is the only company in Israel that provides both issuing and credit clearing services to all of Israel’s major credit card brands.

Mrs. Muskal commented, “I’m excited about the extension of our mutually beneficial relationship with Isracard. Extending our contract for a further three years is another acknowledgement of our team’s hard work and the quality software product Enigmai provides to our clients. Our WFM solution’s value to any business is quickly understood, a key factor in Isracard’s choice to extend our contract.”

Enigmai’s Workforce Management (WFM) software takes the stress out of managing employees’ scheduling. A complete WFM solution, clients have access to features that make it easy to coordinate all shifts and schedules from a single portal. Enigmai’s powerful platform offers dozens of useful functions allowing users to forecast the number of employees needed based on a Service Level Agreement (SLA) and past information, and scheduling includes filling a roster with the click of a button and offering access to employees that facilitates requests for days off and exchange shifts. Enigmai’s WFM is web-based, making it easy to manage from any internet-connected computer, with system updates occurring in real-time. The value provided by this all-in-one solution helps companies like Isracard streamline their operations, boosting their efficiency and effectiveness and saving money and time.

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of Golden Star Enterprises, added, “Isracard’s extension of Enigmai’s contract into 2023 speaks to the extensive value its WFM platform offers clients. This is the second client to sign a three-year contract extension with Enigmai this year, reflecting the trust our clients have in our software product and management team. The Enigmai team, under our guidance, continues to drive business expansion, showcasing our ability to add value through leadership to holding companies like Enigmai.”

About Isracard

The Isracard Group is one of Israel's leading credit card companies and has been operating for over 40 years. The Group is owned by Bank Hapoalim. Through continuous development of new products and services, to benefit its private and corporate clients, the company has achieved constant growth. Isracard focuses on three fields of activity: financing, issuing of credit cards, and clearing services. The Group is the only company in Israel providing both issuing and credit clearing services to all four of the country's major credit card brands: American Express, MasterCard, Isracard and Visa. As of 2016, the company's clients hold over 4 million credit cards, and 100,000+ businesses in Israel accept the leading cards represented by the group.

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

