WinTogether Kicks off its Clean Oceans Campaign, Launching New Global Partnerships and Platform

AUSTIN, Texas, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WinTogether, a charitable sweepstakes platform powered by Lottery.com, today officially launched its Clean Oceans campaign. The Clean Oceans campaign will benefit Ocean Voyages Institute (“OVI”), whose goal is to remove a world-record-setting one million pounds of plastics and ghost nets from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch.



The Clean Oceans charity sweepstakes offers weekly prizes to participants, including a $50,000 cash prize to the Grand Prize winner, sponsored by Lottery.com. The campaign opened this morning on WinTogther’s new consumer engagement platform, powered by Countable, and will end on August 31, 2021. Participants are entered to win the weekly prizes and Grand Prize by donating through https://www.community.wintogether.org/profiles/ocean-voyages or wintogether.org.

The campaign marks the debut of WinTogether’s global alliance with Causes.com and Countable, which serves major brands including Tesla and Patagonia and non-profits like Red Nose Day. WinTogether has also partnered in this campaign with Dollar Donation Club, a monthly donation platform utilizing micro-donations to hyper-fund solutions to global challenges. Dollar Donation Club’s pre-campaign work with Ocean Voyages Institute was integral to the activation of the campaign.

With broad support for ocean plastics cleanup, WinTogether also partnered with prominent social impact leader Sevenly. Sevenly connects causes to artists and product designers and has created a limited-edition collection inspired by the effort, with proceeds from the collection benefitting WinTogether’s Clean Oceans campaign.

“The teams at WinTogther and OVI are excited to announce the launch of the Clean Oceans campaign platform,” commented Tony DiMatteo, CEO of WinTogether. “We hope that our innovative platform helps the public rally around this important issue and drive one of the largest ocean plastics cleanups in history.”

The WinTogether platform supports charitable causes and incentivizes donations to philanthropic efforts by offering the chance to win unique luxury items, large cash prizes, and once-in-a-lifetime experiences.

About WinTogether

WinTogether.org is a charitable sweepstakes platform centered around building the future of philanthropy. It is founded and operated by Lottery.com. WinTogether gamifies charitable giving to fundamentally change how charitable organizations engage with their donors and raise funds. Through its global platform, WinTogether offers charitable donation sweepstakes to incentivize donors to take action by offering once-in-a-lifetime experiences, large cash prizes, and luxury prizes. WinTogether is aligned with the 17 United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and works with some of the largest nonprofits in the world to provide a new channel to raise awareness, raise funds, and reach new donors around the world. All donations are collected by the WinTogether Trust, a registered 501(c)(3) organization, based in Mesa, Arizona. For more information, visit www.wintogether.org.

About the Ocean Voyages Institute

Ocean Voyages Institute (OVI) is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1979 by a group of international sailors, educators, and conservationists with a mission of teaching maritime arts and sciences and preserving the world’s oceans. OVI is dedicated to providing sail training opportunities to youth on a worldwide basis as well as providing access to the ocean world and educational programs. In 2009, Project Kaisei was launched to focus on major ocean clean-up and to raise awareness regarding the global problem of marine debris/ocean trash.

About Lottery.com

Lottery.com is an Austin, TX-based company enabling consumers to play state-sanctioned lottery games from their home or on the go in the US and internationally. The Company works closely with state regulators to advance the lottery industry, providing increased revenues and better regulatory capabilities, while capturing untapped market share, including millennial players. On February 22, 2021, the Company entered into a definitive agreement with Trident Acquisitions Corp. (Nasdaq: TDACU, TDAC, TDACW) to become a publicly traded company on The Nasdaq Stock Market. Trident and the Company published an investor presentation on a Current Report on Form 8-K with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to the proposed business combination, which is publicly available on the SEC’s website www.sec.gov and is also posted to Trident’s and Lottery.com’s respective websites or accessible here .

About Dollar Donation Club

Dollar Donation Club is a monthly micro-donation platform that unifies people all over the world to crowdfund solutions to big challenges. They harness the power of $1 donations to tackle some of the world's biggest issues, often goals that create measurable progress toward achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, one solution at a time.

About Sevenly

Sevenly's fashion-forward products feature art connected to a cause, designed to create conversations. Proceeds from the sales of each product are pledged to the non-profit organizations they spotlight. Since its founding, Sevenly has raised more than $7 million (directly and with our match partners, like The Starbucks Foundation).

