2021 Recipient of the Canadian Animal Health Institute Chair’s Award

GUELPH, Ontario, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Animal Health Institute (CAHI) is pleased to announce Dr. Brad Kuntz, VP of Quality Assurance & Quality Control at Bio Agri Mix LP as the 2021 recipient of its Chair’s Award. This award is presented by the CAHI Chair to a Canadian animal health staff person who has made exemplary contributions to advance our industry. Through his commitment to participation in numerous CAHI committees and to providing practical solutions to industry-wide issues, Brad is a strong fit for this award. He consistently engages in CAHI initiatives to identify opportunities which will work for multiple stakeholders and support the industry as a whole. Brad’s tenacity and expertise in chemistry have opened the bioequivalence pathway utilizing in vitro dissolution, which in turn has helped to create a more predictable regulatory registration pathway for generic veterinary pharmaceuticals and removed the need for in vivo animal efficacy studies. Recently, he has represented CAHI on two Expert Working Groups at the International Cooperation on Harmonisation of Technical Requirements for Registration of Veterinary Products (VICH), where his contributions and expertise are having a global impact.

“Brad’s contributions to the Canadian animal health industry are numerous, and his input at the VICH Expert Working Group have shaped the Concept Paper on the Development for Further Guidance Around Medicated Premixes which was released last fall” said Dr. Catherine Filejski, CAHI President & CEO. “This is a great example of Brad’s influence on our industry, both domestically and internationally”.

Upon receiving his award, Brad expressed his sincere thanks to the CAHI Board of Directors for recognising his dedication and commitment to the industry. “This award is a true honor”, he said. “Improving product accessibility and quality is something I feel strongly about because it is important to maintain the competitiveness of our livestock sectors and to ensure safe, high quality food for Canadian consumers.”

As a long-time member of the CAHI’s Drug Committee, Brad has provided invaluable leadership and collaboration in many areas including the transition of all medically important antimicrobial products to prescription-only dispensing, removing growth promotion claims from these products and transitioning sales channels. On a personal level, Brad has a long-standing commitment to supporting hands-on learning, connecting with Western University, the University of Waterloo, the University of Guelph and McMaster University to offer student co-op placement opportunities in Bio Agri Mix’s laboratory. A number of these students have gone on to provide their laboratory expertise to other key Canadian animal health stakeholders, including Health Canada.

Brad brings objectivity to his work with CAHI and uses an industry-wide approach, as opposed to a company Interest, when dealing with CAHI-related issues. This, coupled with his tangible achievements within the animal health industry makes Brad a truly deserving recipient of the 2021 CAHI Chair’s Award.

