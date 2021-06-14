Cue Biopharma to Present at the Upcoming JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cue Biopharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: CUE), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engineering a novel class of injectable biologics designed to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body, announced today that it will take part in a fireside chat at the JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference being held June 16-17, 2021.



During the fireside chat, Cue Biopharma will provide an update highlighting the ongoing Phase 1a/1b monotherapy dose escalation clinical trial of CUE-101, as second-line treatment for patients with HPV+ recurrent/metastatic head and neck cancer. The discussion will include details pertaining to cohort 6 of the dose escalation Part A and the recently announced initiation of the patient expansion Part B at the recommended Phase 2 dose (RP2D) of 4 mg/kg. The Phase 1B portion of the trial is expected to enroll up to 20 patients. The encouraging early data for CUE-101, demonstrating six confirmed stable disease and one confirmed partial response as a monotherapy in the dose escalation Part A of the Phase 1 trial, underscores the clinical potential of CUE-101 and by implication, the entire IL-2-based CUE-100 series. Management will also provide an update on the Company’s additional platform developments and pipeline progress, including CUE-102, targeting the Wilms’ tumor 1 (WT1) antigen, as well as CUE-401, the lead autoimmune drug product candidate from the CUE-400 series.

Presentation Details:

JMP Securities Life Sciences Conference

Date and Time: Wednesday, June 16, 2021 10:00 a.m. – 10:25 a.m. EDT

A live and archived webcast of the presentation will be available on the Events page in the Investors and Media section of the Company's website.



About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, is engineering a novel class of injectable biologics to selectively engage and modulate targeted T cells directly within the patient’s body to transform the treatment of cancer, infectious disease and autoimmune disease. The company’s proprietary Immuno-STAT™ (Selective Targeting and Alteration of T cells) platform, is designed to harness the body’s intrinsic immune system without the need for ex vivo manipulation.



Headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the company is led by an experienced management team and independent Board of Directors with deep expertise in immunology and immuno-oncology as well as the design and clinical development of protein biologics.

For more information, visit https://www.cuebiopharma.com and follow us on Twitter at https://twitter.com/CueBiopharma.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, that are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by those sections. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, those regarding: the expected patient enrollment in the Phase 1b portion of the CUE-101 monotherapy clinical trial; the potential for CUE-101 to treat HPV+ 2L+ HNSCC; and the company’s business strategies, plans and prospects. Forward-looking statements, which are based on certain assumptions and describe the company’s future plans, strategies and expectations, can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “goal,” “project,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “strategy,” “future,” “likely” or other comparable terms, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. All statements other than statements of historical facts included in this press release regarding the company’s strategies, prospects, financial condition, operations, costs, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the company’s actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the company’s limited operating history, limited cash and a history of losses; the company’s ability to achieve profitability; potential setbacks in the company’s research and development efforts including negative or inconclusive results from its preclinical studies, its ability to secure required U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) or other governmental approvals for its product candidates and the breadth of any approved indication; adverse effects caused by public health pandemics, including COVID-19, including possible effects on the company’s operations and clinical trials; negative or inconclusive results from the company’s clinical trials or preclinical studies or serious and unexpected drug-related side effects or other safety issues experienced by participants in clinical trials; delays and changes in regulatory requirements, policy and guidelines including potential delays in submitting required regulatory applications to the FDA; the company’s reliance on licensors, collaborators, contract research organizations, suppliers and other business partners; the company’s ability to obtain adequate financing to fund its business operations in the future; the company’s ability to maintain and enforce necessary patent and other intellectual property protection; competitive factors; general economic and market conditions and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Risk Factors and in Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations sections of the company’s most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequently filed Quarterly Report(s) on Form 10-Q. Any forward-looking statement made by the company in this press release is based only on information currently available to the company and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. The company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

