ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
7-Jun-2155,995558.0931,250,053.57
8-Jun-2155,634561.7031,249,645.62
9-Jun-2155,769560.3431,249,713.00
10-Jun-2154,987568.3231,250,316.32
11-Jun-2154,522573.1631,249,856.78

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

