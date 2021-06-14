ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

Date Total repurchased shares Weighted average price Total repurchased value 7-Jun-21 55,995 558.09 31,250,053.57 8-Jun-21 55,634 561.70 31,249,645.62 9-Jun-21 55,769 560.34 31,249,713.00 10-Jun-21 54,987 568.32 31,250,316.32 11-Jun-21 54,522 573.16 31,249,856.78

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).