eFFECTOR Therapeutics to Present at JMP Securities 2021 Life Sciences Conference

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. (“eFFECTOR”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of selective translation regulation inhibitors (“STRIs”) for the treatment of cancer, today announced that Steve Worland, Ph.D., president and chief executive officer of eFFECTOR, and Chris Ehrlich, chief executive officer and director of Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: LWAC), a special purpose acquisition company, will present a company overview at the JMP Securities 2021 Life Sciences Conference on Thursday, June 17 at 2:00 p.m. ET.



A live webcast will be accessible from the "Events and Presentation" page of the “News” section of the eFFECTOR’s website (www.effector.com).

As previously announced on May 27, 2021, eFFECTOR entered into a definitive Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) with LWAC and Locust Walk Merger Sub, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of LWAC (“Merger Sub”). Upon the closing of the transaction, anticipated to occur in the third quarter of 2021, subject to approval of LWAC stockholders and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions, the combined company will be named eFFECTOR Therapeutics, Inc. and is expected to be listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol “EFTR”.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

eFFECTOR is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on pioneering the development of a new class of oncology drugs referred to as selective translation regulator inhibitors. eFFECTOR’s STRI product candidates target the eIF4F complex and its activating kinase, mitogen-activated protein kinase 1/2 (MNK 1/2). The eIF4F complex is a central node where two of the most frequently mutated signaling pathways in cancer, the PI3K-AKT and RAS-MEK pathways, converge to activate the translation of select mRNA into proteins that are frequent culprits in key disease-driving processes. Each of eFFECTOR’s product candidates is designed to act on a single protein that drives the expression of multiple functionally related proteins, including oncoproteins and immunosuppressive proteins in T cells, that together control tumor growth, survival and immune evasion. eFFECTOR’s lead product candidate, tomivosertib, is a MNK 1/2 inhibitor, currently being evaluated in KICKSTART, a randomized, double-blind, placebo controlled Phase 2b trial of tomivorsertib in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (“NSCLC”). Zotatifin, eFFECTOR’s inhibitor of eIF4A, is currently in the dose-escalation portion of a Phase 1/2 trial, with Phase 2a expansion cohorts expected to initiate in the second half of 2021. eFFECTOR has a global collaboration with Pfizer to develop inhibitors of a third target, eIF4E. eFFECTOR plans to evaluate zotatifin as a potential host-directed anti-viral therapy in patients with mild to moderate COVID in collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, under a $5 million grant sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency.

