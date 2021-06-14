GLOBAL TECH INDUSTRIES GROUP, INC. STREAMLINES INTRODUCTION OF ITS NEW PLATFORM, MERGING DIGITAL WALLET AND CRYPTOCURRENCY TRADING INTO ONE LAUNCH

New York, NY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Tech Industries Group, Inc. (OTCQB: GTII) (“GTII” or the “Company”), www.gtii-us.com, a Nevada corporation, announced today that the GTII tech team has streamlined the new trading platform so that all the features of the digital wallet and the cryptocurrency trading functions will be merged into one website and introduced on or about this Thursday, June 17, 2021.



The launch of the Company’s cryptocurrency exchange, Beyond Blockchain, is intended to enable customers to trade cryptocurrencies (such as Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, Litecoin, Ethereum, and Tether), tokens, FX, commodities (physical gold and silver), and other assets, such as fractionalized interests in tokenized fine art, through the Company’s digital assets platform. As was previously announced, the Company acquired an original Picasso etching to begin the formation of its planned digital fine arts and collectibles platform. The work, entitled ‘Quatre femmes nues et tete sculptee’ was executed in 1934 on Montval laid paper and published by A. Vollard, Paris, in 1939 (the “Picasso Etching”). Also, in early June, the Company completed another fine arts collectible purchase, Warhol ‘Bianca Jagger – Birthday Party at Studio 54’ a gelatin silver print, taken in 1977. These two acquisitions, in conjunction with GTII’s partnership with Cavalier Galleries, have formed the basis of what the Company hopes will be a significant digital arts portfolio that could appeal to both classic and contemporary fine art collectors.

The technologies being provided through GTII’s agreement with Alt5 Sigma, Inc. would house any tokenized and fractionalized assets that the Company may distribute to its shareholders. The Company’s cryptocurrency platform Beyond Blockchain is a revenue-based model, and the Company believes it will successfully compete with other, similar platforms because it has focused its expertise solely on the tokenization and fractionalization of fine art and other collectibles.

David Reichman, CEO of GTII commented “We made the decision to pause the launch of our digital wallet and instead focus our full attention on the introduction of our fully-realized cryptocurrency trading business. Our newly formed tech team has been working overtime to take GTII to the next level, as we quickly become at home in this highly sophisticated, energizing and groundbreaking new business concept. We believe that the tokenization and fractionalization of what could become a formidable fine arts collection is a winning concept, one that could afford the Company growth and our very loyal shareholders material value.”.

About Global Tech Industries Group, Inc.: GTII, a publicly traded Company incorporated in the state of Nevada, specializing in the pursuit of acquiring new and innovative technologies.

Please follow our Company at: www.otcmarkets.com/stock/GTII

Safe Harbor Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release may contain forward looking statements that are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks as well as uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including but not limited to the risk that we will not be able to find and acquire businesses and assets that will enable us to become profitable. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company’s most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our development stage, noting that there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. New lines of business may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s), the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time.

Words such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “will,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “intend,” “believe,” “expect,” “aim,” “goal,” “target,” “objective,” “likely” or similar expressions that convey the prospective nature of events or outcomes generally indicate forward-looking statements. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of this press release. Unless legally required, we undertake no obligation to update, modify or withdraw any forward-looking statements, because of new information, future events or otherwise.

Mike King

Princeton Research, Inc.

3887 Pacific Street, Las Vegas NV

702.338.2700