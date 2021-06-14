Vir Biotechnology Announces Multiple Abstracts Highlighting New Hepatitis B Data Accepted for Oral and Poster Presentations at EASL 2021

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that four abstracts highlighting data from its hepatitis B clinical program have been accepted for two oral and two poster presentations at the European Association for the Study of the Liver (EASL) Digital International Liver Congress taking place virtually from June 23-26, 2021.



Vir will hold a conference call and webcast on Friday, June 25, 2021, at 11:00 AM ET, to discuss the new data presented at EASL. Vir management will be joined by Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there following the presentation for 30 days.

The Company has used, and intends to continue to use, the Investors page of its website as a means of disclosing material non-public information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Accordingly, investors should monitor the Company’s Investors website, in addition to following the Company’s press releases, Securities and Exchange Commission filings, public conference calls, presentations and webcasts.

Presentation details are as follows:

Oral Presentations:

Title: A phase 1 study evaluating the neutralizing, vaccinal monoclonal antibody VIR-3434 in participants with chronic hepatitis B virus infection (Abstract #211)

Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Time: 14:00-14:15 CET (8:00-8:15 am ET)

Presenter: Kosh Agarwal, M.D., Consultant Hepatologist and Transplant Physician at the Institute of Liver Studies, Kings College Hospital, London, United Kingdom

Title: Safety and antiviral activity of VIR-2218, an X-targeting RNAi therapeutic, in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection: week 48 follow-up results (Abstract #44)

Session: Hepatitis B: Novel Therapeutic Approaches (Viral Hepatitis)

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Time: 14:30-14:45 CET (8:30-8:45 am ET)

Presenter: Prof. Edward Gane, M.D., Professor of Medicine at the University of Auckland, New Zealand and Chief Hepatologist, Transplant Physician and Deputy Director of the New Zealand Liver Transplant Unit

Poster Presentations:

Title: Preliminary on-treatment data from a phase 2 study evaluating VIR-2218 in combination with pegylated interferon alfa-2a in participants with chronic hepatitis B infection (Abstract #824)

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 am CET (2:00 am ET)

Presenter: Prof. Man-Fung Yuen, D.Sc., M.D., Ph.D., Chair Professor and Chief of Division of Gastroenterology and Hepatology, Deputy Head of Department of Medicine, Li Shu Fan Medical Foundation Professor in Medicine, The University of Hong Kong

Title: Preliminary pharmacokinetics and safety in healthy volunteers of VIR-3434, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection (Abstract #43)

Date: Wednesday, June 23, 2021

Time: 8:00 am CET (2:00 am ET)

Presenter: Sneha Gupta, Associate Director, Clinical Pharmacology, Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

About VIR-2218

VIR-2218 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-targeting siRNA that has the potential to stimulate an effective immune response and have direct antiviral activity against HBV. It is the first siRNA in the clinic to include Enhanced Stabilization Chemistry Plus (ESC+) technology to enhance stability and minimize off-target activity, which potentially can result in an increased therapeutic index. VIR-2218 is the first asset in the company’s collaboration with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to enter clinical trials.

About VIR-3434

VIR-3434 is an investigational subcutaneously administered HBV-neutralizing monoclonal antibody designed to block entry of all 10 genotypes of HBV into hepatocytes and also to reduce the level of virions and subviral particles in the blood. VIR-3434, which incorporates Xencor’s XtendTM and other Fc technologies, has been engineered to potentially function as a T cell vaccine against HBV in infected patients, as well as to have an extended half-life.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology is a clinical-stage immunology company focused on combining immunologic insights with cutting-edge technologies to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Vir has assembled four technology platforms that are designed to stimulate and enhance the immune system by exploiting critical observations of natural immune processes. Its current development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting COVID-19, hepatitis B virus, influenza A and human immunodeficiency virus. For more

information, please visit www.vir.bio.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “potential,” “aim,” “could” and similar expressions (as well as other words or expressions referencing future events, conditions or circumstances) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on Vir’s expectations and assumptions as of the date of this press release. Each of these forward-looking statements involves risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release include statements regarding the presentation of data from its VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 clinical trials and the potential benefits of VIR-2218 and VIR-3434. Many factors may cause differences between current expectations and actual results, including unexpected safety or efficacy data or results observed during clinical trials, difficulties in obtaining regulatory approval, difficulties in collaborating with other companies, challenges in accessing manufacturing capacity, clinical site activation rates or clinical trial enrollment rates that are lower than expected, successful development and/or commercialization of alternative product candidates by Vir’s competitors, changes in expected or existing competition, delays in or disruptions to Vir’s business or clinical trials due to the COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitical changes or other external factors, and unexpected litigation or other disputes. Other factors that may cause actual results to differ from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements in this press release are discussed in Vir’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, including the section titled “Risk Factors” contained therein. Except as required by law, Vir assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in expectations, even as new information becomes available.