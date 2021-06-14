UAV Corp (UMAV) subsidiary, Research in Flight (RIF), and Auburn University continue development of the DATT MA 600 Electric Extended Range Airship

Port St. Joe-Wewahitchka, Florida , June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAV Corp’s (OTC Pink: UMAV), Skyborne Technology, Inc. (STI), Research in Flight (RIF) as Prime contractor and Auburn University are now prototyping the DATT MA 600 Electric Extended Range Airship with Modular Payload (e2RAMP) under the 1St phase of Air Force AWERX contract aerial transport platform for civilian and military support missions. With support of AWERX, a United States Air Force program, the three partners have recently launched Phase I leveraging proprietary aerospace software for the design of a sub-scale flying prototype. This prototype will serve as a platform for testing and data collection in preparation for a proposed full-scale vehicle with modular composite structures to lighten the aerial platform for additional payload capability including eVTOL (vertical and takeoff and landing) drones that can be launched and recovered via the airship (DATT System). Also, the DATT SMA 600 semi-rigid airship is being designed with a modular hull configuration to enter into the heavy lift and transportation markets.

“We are quite pleased with the progress of the manufacturing of the DATT MA 600 prototype stated Michael Lawson CEO of STI.” The prototype is currently scheduled for its maiden flight in late summer 2021.

“Vehicle Systems, Dynamics and Design Laboratory (VSDDL) at Auburn University is pleased to be involved with this Agility Prime project. We look forward to collaborating with Skyborne and Research in Flight and using our sizing and simulation experience to pursue the objectives of this project,” stated Dr. Imon Chakraborty.

"We at Research in Flight are very pleased to team with Skyborne Technology and Auburn University to develop highly advanced airship technology using cutting edge engineering and design tools stated Dr. Roy Hartfield."

“Our next generation airship combines the proven semi-rigid airship design with advance propulsion and aerodynamic lifting capabilities. This unique design coupled with onboard eVTOL drones give both long term surveillance and transmitting capabilities coupled with immediate close inspection in real-time. Conventional airship and drone technologies have not previously combined these features allowing the DATT MA600 a vast array of mission that can be performed. The support we have received from local and federal sources in both the development and production of this product have been instrumental in our rapid prototyping and planned deployment of this cutting-edge technology,” stated Billy Robinson Chairman of UAV Corp.

About Research in Flight

The company was established with the aim of developing new aerodynamic and hydrodynamic analysis tools for aerospace engineering applications. The nucleus of this startup is the FlightStream® umerical flow solver that allows for rapid analysis of flow results over advanced geometries. The FlightStream® solver is versatile and foundational in its ability to work with unstructured surface meshes and have solver run times of only seconds.

Contact: Roy Hartfield ( roy.hartfield@researchinflight.com )

Website: www.researchinflight.com

About Auburn University

The Vehicle Systems, Dynamics, and Design Laboratory (VSDDL), part of the Department of Aerospace Engineering at Auburn University, focuses on sizing, performance analysis, and flight simulation of novel aircraft concepts. The lab has developed a vehicle sizing and mission analysis framework applicable to fixed-wing, rotary-wing, and buoyant vehicles as well as multiple cockpit flight simulators for performing piloted simulations of novel aircraft and flight control architectures.

About UAV Corp



UAV Corp (UMAV) is a Research and Development holding company with a focus on Communication Aerospace and Environmental Solutions. Researchers at UAV Corp are actively engaged in solving transformative problems for the government and commercial clients. We are working on a wide range of topics including but not limited to advanced communication, Airship and Drone Technology and low altitude analysis of carbon dioxide (CO2) conversion, new energy processes, biomass conversion, energy efficiency crop and mining management.

About Skyborne Technology, Inc.

Skyborne Technology, Inc. has significant investments in research & development of Intellectual Property and proprietary designs in areas covering semi-rigid and rigid airship design, reverse-ballonet technology, mooring and hybrid propulsion that have competitive advantages for both its Spherical and Cylinder Class tether/airship designs. Skyborne Technology has a manufacturing facility in Wewahitchka, Florida and owns the airport in Port St. Joe, Florida for manned and unmanned operations.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable US securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon a number of estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; delay or failure to receive board, shareholder or regulatory approvals, where applicable and the state of the capital markets. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contact:

UAV Corp

OTC Pink: UMAV

Billy Robinson, Chairman

504-722-7402

brobinson@uavcorp.net

www.uavcorp.net

Deborah Cheek, Communications Director

850-588-1747

dcheek@uavcorp.net

Attachment