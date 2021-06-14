ALLIANCE TRUST PLC



At the close of business Friday 11 June 2021:

The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Par, was

- excluding income, 1055.2p

- including income, 1057.8p



The Company’s NAV per ordinary share, valued on a bid price basis with Debt at Fair Value, was

- excluding income, 1042.6p

- including income, 1045.2p

