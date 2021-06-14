Guardion Health Sciences to Be Added to the Russell 3000 Index

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: GHSI) (“Guardion” or the “Company”), a clinical nutrition and diagnostics company that develops clinically supported nutrition, supplements, medical foods and medical devices, today announced that Guardion is being added to the Russell 3000 Index. The inclusion of Guardion in the Russell 3000 Index will take place at the conclusion of the 2021 Russell Indexes’ annual reconstitution, which is expected to be effective after the U.S. market opens on June 28, 2021, according to a preliminary list of additions posted on June 4, 2021.



“This is an important recognition for Guardion and a unique opportunity to expand the awareness in our company, our product offerings, and our stock.” said Bret Scholtes, Guardion’s CEO.

Membership in the Russell 3000 Index, which remains in place for one year, means automatic inclusion in the appropriate growth and value style indexes. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell Indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings, and style attributes.

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s U.S. Indexes. Russell Indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

About Guardion Health Sciences, Inc.

