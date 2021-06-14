Global Disposable Face Mask Market Report 2021-2026 Featuring Honeywell, 3M, Moldex, Kimberly-Clark, Uvex, KOWA, SAS Safety Corp, Gerson, DACH, Te Yin

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Disposable Face Mask Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report predicts the global disposable face mask market to grow with a CAGR of 53% over the forecast period from 2020-2026.

The report on the global disposable face mask market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study on disposable face mask market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2018 to 2026.



The report on disposable face mask market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global disposable face mask market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.



Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global disposable face mask market over the period of 2018 to 2026. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

What does this Report Deliver?

Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the disposable face mask market.

Complete coverage of all the segments in the disposable face mask market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2026.

Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global disposable face mask market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Report Findings



1) Drivers

Rise in consumer awareness drives the market growth

Portability and convenience of disposable face mask boost the market growth

Outbreak of COVID-19

2) Restraints

Volatility in raw material prices hinder the market growth

3) Opportunities

Growing healthcare industry in emerging economies provide growth opportunities

Segment Covered



The Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Product

Protective

Dust

Non-woven

The Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Application

Industrial

Personal

The Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Disposable Face Mask Market Overview



4. Disposable Face Mask Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Product



6. Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Application



7. Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Distribution Channel



8. Global Disposable Face Mask Market by Region 2020-2026



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

