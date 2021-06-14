The Global Programming Language Training Market is expected to grow by $ 4.49 billion during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of over 15% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Programming Language Training Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951568/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on the programming language training market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased adoption of bootcamps by developing economies and the incorporation of programming languages in school curricula. In addition, increased adoption of bootcamps by developing economies is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The programming language training market analysis includes the product and end-user segments and geographic landscape.



The programming language training market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Online

• Classroom

• Boot camp



By End-user

• Corporate

• Academic



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• APAC

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased emphasis on blended learning as one of the prime reasons driving the programming language training market growth during the next few years.



• Programming language training market sizing

• Programming language training market forecast

• Programming language training market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading programming language training market vendors that include Aptech Ltd., Coursera Inc., DataCamp Inc., edX Inc., Global Knowledge Training LLC, Learning Tree International Inc., NetCom Learning, NIIT Ltd., Udacity Inc., and Udemy Inc. Also, the programming language training market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

