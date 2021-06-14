The Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market is expected to grow by USD 5.15 billion during 2021-2025 progressing at a CAGR of over 7% during the forecast period

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04899148/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on distribution automation solutions market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing number of smart grid projects, aging power infrastructure and increasing power outages, and the increasing need for real-time power distribution analysis in utility grids. In addition, increasing number of smart grid projects is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The distribution automation solutions market analysis includes the deployment and solution segments and geographic landscape.



The distribution automation solutions market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• System-level

• Customer-level



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



By Solution

• Field devices

• Communication systems

• Software and services



This study identifies the shift from local control to model-based Volt/Var optimization as one of the prime reasons driving the distribution automation solutions market growth during the next few years. Also, the Increasing role of data analytics and the rising number of microgrid networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading distribution automation solutions market vendors that include ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corp. Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., and Siemens AG. Also, the distribution automation solutions market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

