Company announcement, Helsinki, 14 June 2021 at 3:30 PM (EEST)

Nexstim Plc: Decisions of the Board of Directors regarding issuance of shares under the restricted share unit plan and directed share issue

Nexstim Plc (NXTMH:HEX, NXTMS:STO) ("Nexstim" or "Company") announces that pursuant to the authorisation received from the Company's Annual General Meeting on May 11, 2021 and the restricted share unit reward plan approved by the Annual General Meeting on 26 March 2016, the Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved on issuing altogether 46 057 new shares without payment to members of the Board of Directors. Leena Niemistö will receive 12 960 shares, Martin Forss will receive 8 316 shares, Rohan Hoare will receive 13 260 shares and Tomas Holmberg will receive 11 521 shares based on the amount of the gross reward for the vesting period 2020-2021 determined by the Annual General Meeting on 30 April 2020.

The new shares are expected to be listed on or about 18 June 2021. After the issuance, the total number of shares in the Company will be 6 686 673.

NEXSTIM PLC

Board of Directors

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board

Leena Niemistö, Chair of Board

+358 9 2727 179

leena.niemisto@nexstim.com

Erik Penser Bank AB (Certified Adviser)

+46 8 463 83 00

certifiedadviser@penser.se

About Nexstim Plc

Nexstim is a Finnish, globally operating medical technology company. Our mission is to enable personalized and effective therapies and diagnostics for challenging brain diseases and disorders.

Nexstim has developed a world-leading non-invasive brain stimulation technology called SmartFocus®. It is a navigated transcranial magnetic stimulation (nTMS) technology with highly sophisticated 3D navigation providing accurate and personalized targeting of the TMS to the specific area of the brain.

SmartFocus® technology is used in Nexstim’s proprietary Navigated Brain Therapy (NBT®) system, which is FDA cleared for marketing and commercial distribution for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) in the United States. In Europe, the NBT® system is CE marked for the treatment of major depression and chronic neuropathic pain.

In addition, Nexstim is commercializing its SmartFocus® based Navigated Brain Stimulation (NBS) system for diagnostic applications. The NBS system is the only FDA cleared and CE marked navigated TMS system for pre-surgical mapping of the speech and motor cortices of the brain. Nexstim shares are listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland and Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden.

For more information please visit www.nexstim.com

