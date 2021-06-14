New Leafreport Research Reveals More Than Half of Hemp-Derived Products Tested Had Illegal Levels of Delta-9 THC

Report Finds That 63% of Tested Delta-8 THC Products Contained Incorrect Amount of Delta-8



TEL AVIV, Israel, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Leafreport.com (“Leafreport” or the “Company”), the CBD industry's peer-reviewed watchdog website, announced today the results from a comprehensive review of hemp-derived Delta-8 THC products with the purpose of seeing if these products are safe, legal and contain the advertised amount of Delta-8 THC. Among the research findings, it was found that more than half of the products tested had illegal levels of Delta-9 THC. In addition, out of 38 tested products, only 12 (32%) had the advertised amount of Delta-8 THC. The rest were off by 10.7% to 102.7% from the label.

Leafreport utilized a third-party testing facility for the report. Among the findings, the Company found that 20 (53%) of the products were over the hemp legal limit for Delta-9 THC (0.3%), containing as much as 15.2% THC. In addition, 13 (34%) of the products did not clearly list the Delta-8 content on the label or online product description. Most of the products (68%) had less Delta-8 than advertised.

“Hemp-derived Delta-8 THC has exploded in popularity in 2021. It has been touted as a ‘legal high,’ but Delta-8 products have also raised concerns over their legality, safety and accuracy. This is why we felt it was important to test these products,” said Lital Shafir, the head of product at Leafreport. “Leafreport’s mission is to help promote transparency across the CBD industry and educate consumers so they can access products that are safe and offer the contents being advertised. Reports like this shed light on Delta-8 products, educate consumers and hopefully encourage companies to be more diligent about their testing standards.”

The report also showed that Delta-8 pre-rolls and gummies were more likely to have inaccurate Delta-8 levels than tinctures and vape products.

Leafreport utilized the Las Vegas-based cannabis testing lab Canalysis for third-party testing. The lab technicians tested them for potency and heavy metals, and recorded the results in documents called certificates of analysis (COAs).

This report is one of many completed by Leafreport aimed at informing consumers about various aspects of the CBD industry. The Company has previously sent CBD products to the cannabis testing lab Canalysis to see if they contained the advertised levels of CBD, among other tests. These reports include recent deep-dives into topicals, edibles, beverages, and more.

To read the full report from Leafreport, visit: https://www.leafreport.com/education/delta-8-thc-products-market-report-11339.

Visit Leafreport.com for additional reports and product information for consumers related to Delta-8 and other topics.

About Leafreport: Leafreport is a science-based, peer-reviewed website designed to help consumers navigate the landscape of CBD. The company's mission is to introduce transparency into the CBD industry through its patient-focused, educational content and medical reviews. The company medical review team consists of physicians, chemists, nutritionists, pharmacists, chemists and naturopaths.

