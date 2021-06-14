Insights on the Wearable Electronics Global Market to 2026 - by Product, Component, Application and Region

Dublin, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Wearable Electronics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global wearable electronics market exhibited strong growth during 2015-2020. Wearable electronics refer to smart devices which can be worn over the body by the users to enhance their day-to-day activities. They are integrated computing devices which enable wireless networking and mobile computing to the users. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global wearable electronics market to grow at a CAGR of 14.% during 2021-2026.



Wearable electronics have a strong potential in any industry where hands free data collection has high value. Healthcare applications, however, represent the biggest drivers of these products. Wearable electronics enable users to efficiently monitor their health and activity. These devices can constantly measure the users vitals, quality of sleep and step count effortlessly and accurately. These devices can also monitor physiological data of patients with chronic conditions and can enable timely clinical interventions.

These products can also be utilised for early detection of symptoms in a patient's health status, enabling timely medical interventions. Other healthcare applications of wearable electronics comprise safety monitoring (to detect falls, epileptic seizures and heart problems) or life improvement, with a sensing technology used along with interactive gaming and Virtual Reality environments and augmented feedback systems. Apart from healthcare, a number of other applications are also driving the demand of wearable electronics. These products enable users to exercise more efficiently, enables them to keep their children safe, enhances personal accountability and helps individuals to be more productive at home and at the workplace.



Market Summary:



Based on the product type, smart bands currently represent the biggest category in the market. Other products include smart watches, smart clothing, smart glasses and head mounted displays (HMD).



Based on the component type, the market has been segmented as networking and positioning components, power supply components, sensing components, optoelectronic and display components, control components and interface components.



Based on the application, the market has been segmented as healthcare applications, consumer applications, sports and fitness applications, industrial and commercial applications, and others.



Region-wise, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Amongst these, North America is the leading market, accounting for the majority of the global share.



The competitive landscape of the market has also been examined with some of the key players being Sierra Wireless SA, Apple, BAE Systems, Carre Technologies, Fitbit, Garmin, Google, Kopin, LG Electronics, Ohmatex, Nike, Recon Instruments, Rockwell Collins (United Technologies Corporation), Samsung, Seiko Epson, Sony and Vuzix.



This report provides a deep insight into the global wearable electronics market covering all its essential aspects. This ranges from macro overview of the market to micro details of the industry performance, recent trends, key market drivers and challenges, SWOT analysis, Porter's five forces analysis, value chain analysis, etc. This report is a must-read for entrepreneurs, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the wearable electronics market in any manner.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global wearable electronics market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regional markets in the global wearable electronics industry?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global wearable electronics industry?

What are the key product types in the global wearable electronics industry?

What is the breakup of the wearable electronics market by component?

What are the major application segments in the global wearable electronics industry?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global wearable electronics market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global wearable electronics market?

What is the structure of the global wearable electronics market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global wearable electronics market?

How are wearable electronics manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Wearable Electronics Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.2.1 Volume Trends

5.2.2 Value Trends

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product

5.5 Market Breakup by Component

5.6 Market Breakup by Application

5.7 Market Breakup by Region

5.8 Market Forecast

5.8.1 Volume Trends

5.8.2 Value Trends

5.9 SWOT Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Strengths

5.9.3 Weaknesses

5.9.4 Opportunities

5.9.5 Threats

5.10 Value Chain Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Research and Development

5.10.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.10.4 Manufacturing

5.10.5 Marketing

5.10.6 Distribution

5.10.7 End-Use

5.11 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.11.1 Overview

5.11.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.11.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.11.4 Degree of Competition

5.11.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.11.6 Threat of Substitutes

5.12 Price Analysis



6 Market Breakup by Product

6.1 Smart Bands

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Smart Watches

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Smart Clothing

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Smart Glasses

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Head Mounted Displays (HMD)

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast



7 Market Breakup by Component

7.1 Networking and Positioning Components

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Power Supply Components

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Sensing Components

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Optoelectronic and Display Components

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Control Components

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

7.6 Interface Components

7.6.1 Market Trends

7.6.2 Market Forecast



8 Market Breakup by Application

8.1 Healthcare Applications

8.1.1 Market Trends

8.1.2 Market Forecast

8.2 Consumer Applications

8.2.1 Market Trends

8.2.2 Market Forecast

8.3 Sports and Fitness Applications

8.3.1 Market Trends

8.3.2 Market Forecast

8.4 Industrial and Commercial Applications

8.4.1 Market Trends

8.4.2 Market Forecast

8.5 Others

8.5.1 Market Trends

8.5.2 Market Forecast



9 Market Breakup by Region

9.1 North America

9.1.1 Market Trends

9.1.2 Market Forecast

9.2 Europe

9.2.1 Market Trends

9.2.2 Market Forecast

9.3 Asia Pacific

9.3.1 Market Trends

9.3.2 Market Forecast

9.4 Middle East and Africa

9.4.1 Market Trends

9.4.2 Market Forecast

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Market Trends

9.5.2 Market Forecast



10 Wearable Electronics Manufacturing Process

10.1 Product Overview

10.2 Raw Material Requirements

10.3 Manufacturing Process

10.4 Key Success and Risk Factors



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Market Structure

11.2 Key Players

11.3 Profiles of Key Players

11.3.1 Sierra Wireless SA

11.3.2 Apple

11.3.3 BAE Systems

11.3.4 Carre Technologies

11.3.5 Fitbit

11.3.6 Garmin

11.3.7 Google

11.3.8 Kopin

11.3.9 LG Electronics

11.3.10 Ohmatex

11.3.11 Nike

11.3.12 Recon Instruments

11.3.13 Rockwell Collins (United Technologies Corporation)

11.3.14 Samsung

11.3.15 Seiko Epson

11.3.16 Sony

11.3.17 Vuzix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hzzq0f