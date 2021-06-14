English Finnish Swedish

Stock exchange release 14 June 2021 at 4.00pm EEST

OP Financial Group improves its earnings outlook for 2021

In its Interim Report published on 28 April 2021, OP Financial Group expected its full-year earnings before tax for 2021 to be lower than in 2020. Earnings before tax for 2020 were EUR 785 million. Based on a revised estimate, OP Financial Group's earnings before tax for 2021 are expected to be at about the same level or higher than in 2020.

OP Financial Group will publish its Half-year Financial Report 2021 on Wednesday, 28 July 2021 at 9.00.

