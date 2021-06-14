Business / Arts Announces Annual Award Recipients

TORONTO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business / Arts is ready to spark creativity with today’s announcement of the 2021 Business / Arts Awards recipients . The annual Business / Arts Awards recognize and celebrate partnerships between business and the arts and shine a light on exceptional volunteers and leaders who have significantly impacted the arts in Canada. The honourees range from an entertainment giant to a young arts-sector disrupter, but all share a common thread–perseverance and a commitment to tangible impact in the arts. Business / Arts will share stunning visual profiles of each award recipient across their digital platforms from June 21 to 25, 2021.



The organization’s daily mission is to help business and arts organizations form enduring, productive partnerships. Business / Arts programs have produced 5,000 such matchups and contributed $29.25M into Canada’s cultural sector. As we collectively look for viable ways to recover the battered arts and culture sector, their mandate is more critical than ever. Given that this has been a year like no other, the projects born of these partnerships serve as case studies for how the arts and business can collaborate to thrive post-pandemic.

2021 Business / Arts Award Recipients

Community Impact Award

Recognizes an arts and business partnership that has enhanced the quality of life and enriched a local cultural scene through innovative programs, creative business partnerships or neighbourhood revitalization initiatives.

Recipient: Netflix and Hot Docs for their innovative partnership and the development of the Hot Docs Canadian Storytellers Project (HDCSP)

Arnold Edinborough Award

Named after the founding president of Business / Arts, this award recognizes a young business professional (40 and under) who has demonstrated exemplary volunteer leadership and volunteerism in the arts.

Recipient: James Ingold

The youngest person to be elected to SaskCulture’s board, James Ingold’s dedication to relationship building and innovative board governance culminated in a two-year term as Board President starting at the age of 25.

Corporate Champion of the Arts Award

Recognizes a business that has strengthened arts and culture in Canada through its long-standing support of and commitment to the sector.

Recipient: EQ Bank for the Emerging Digital Artist Award program and partnership with Trinity Square Video.

Edmund C. Bovey Award

Named after the first chairman of Business / Arts, this award recognizes a business professional and/or philanthropist who has demonstrated a lifetime of significant philanthropy and/or volunteer leadership in arts and culture in Canada.

Recipients: Donald Ross and Gretchen Ross

The Ross’ are philanthropic champions within the Canadian arts landscape, as evidenced through their extensive volunteerism and support of countless organizations across the country.

Peter Herrndorf Arts Leadership Award

Recognizes an arts leader who has spent a lifetime dedicated to fostering the arts in Canada by building partnerships with fellow arts executives, artists, media, business leaders and public sector officials to ensure a vibrant cultural sector for all Canadians.

Recipient: Mavis Staines

An instigator for many creative collaborations in Canada, a visionary for arts education and a major influence in the national and international dance community, this award recognizes Mavis’ legacy of building transformative partnerships in the arts and dedicated mentorship.

About Business / Arts

Business / Arts is a national charitable organization that shows the power of partnership between business and arts. Our national mentorship training program artsvest has created nearly 5,000 partnerships between business and arts organizations, raising over $21M in new private sector investment. Combined with matching funds, this has led to an overall impact of $29.25M to Canada’s cultural sector. Through initiatives like the Canadian Arts Summit, we work in partnership with arts leaders, government and the business community to ensure a thriving arts and culture sector. We lead research and advocacy projects to help make the case for the arts. Through a range of programs, Business / Arts is focused on cultivating and inspiring the next generation of business leaders to partner with the arts. To learn more, visit: www.businessforthearts.org

