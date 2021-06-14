OpenReel™ Expands its Global Operations Team with Senior Corporate Counsel Hire

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpenReel ™, the leading Remote Video Creation™ platform, today announced that Jeffrey Kuo has joined the company as Senior Corporate Counsel. Jeffrey’s eight years of SaaS legal affairs experience strengthens OpenReel’s fundamental disruption of the way businesses produce video content through its patented Remote Video Capture™ platform.



As the corporate counsel leader at OpenReel, Jeffrey will spearhead legal affairs and risk management activities with a keen focus on expanding domestic and global operations to support OpenReel’s continued growth. As the company scales, Jeffrey will focus on addressing the needs of OpenReel’s valued customers by accelerating the procurement process, reducing time-to-market for satisfying global demand for OpenReel’s platform, and ensuring enterprise-class privacy and security protocols are preserved in an increasingly complex global regulatory environment.

Jeffrey joins OpenReel with extensive B2B SaaS enterprise legal experience and a proven track record of bolstering legal operations within growing organizations. Most recently, he was an attorney in the Chicago office of Taft Stettinius & Hollister LLP, serving leading global brands and Fortune 100 clients for their technology procurement, litigation, intellectual property, and data privacy needs. Prior to OpenReel, Jeffrey also served as counsel at the international cyber security company Trustwave, where he focused primarily on licensing and procurement agreements, and intellectual property management.

“OpenReel is fully committed to providing a trusted platform for our community of storytellers. Having served respected global technology brands both at leading legal firms and in-house, Jeff Kuo’s seasoned experience and deep legal knowledge in enterprise software makes him a natural fit for our expanding operations team” said Lee Firestone, CEO and co-founder of OpenReel. “As we grow and continue to strengthen our global foothold, Jeff is a welcome addition and will be instrumental in continuing to better serve our customers and more expediently transform remote video creation for today’s hybrid workforce.”

OpenReel’s enterprise-grade technology removes the time- and resource-intensive aspects of in-person video shoots, providing users the tools they need to create high-quality video content in real time using their mobile and web devices. The addition of Jeffrey Kuo to OpenReel’s global operations team will bolster the organization’s scaling leadership presence to accelerate the adoption of the patented technology across teams at distributed enterprises, media conglomerates, nonprofits, and startups, empowering them to more efficiently and sustainably create video content at scale, without sacrificing collaboration or quality necessitated by in-person professional shoots.

The strategic hire continues a year of milestone momentum for OpenReel. In March, OpenReel announced a $19M Series A funding round led by Five Elms Capital, bringing its total financing to $23.9M. Over the last year, OpenReel also saw 12x ARR growth in new business. Additionally, the company recently announced a major update to its platform in Remote Capture 2.0, expanded to more than 125 countries, and earned its ISO 27001:2013 security certification.

About OpenReel™

OpenReel™ is a leading Remote Video Creation™ platform that empowers enterprises, media, and entertainment companies to direct and film up to 4K video content from over 125 countries. With its patented, enterprise-grade suite of remote video direction, capture, and collaboration capabilities, OpenReel enables businesses of all sizes to cut down on the time- and resource-intensive process of on-location video shoots and scale content creation initiatives efficiently, effectively, and securely. OpenReel is based in New York, with its employees distributed worldwide. To learn more about the company, visit: www.openreel.com .