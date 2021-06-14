Japan House Los Angeles Presents Master Class Cooking Series With Food Network Star Giada De Laurentiis and Michelin-Star Chef Shinji Ishida

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles , a Japanese cultural destination in the heart of Hollywood, announces a special Fermentation Master Class summer cooking series, featuring chef, cookbook author, and Food Network star Giada De Laurentiis, and chef Shinji Ishida of the Michelin-starred Tokyo restaurant Nogizaka Shin. Part of the popular Japanese Food Lab program, the two-part video series explores fermentation – foundational elements of Japanese food and wellness and an essential part of Japanese culture – and its influence on Japan’s cuisine. Episode 1: Chirashi Sushi is now available online.



Filmed simultaneously with Giada at the JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles demonstration kitchen (located inside the Level 5 Salon) and with Chef Ishida in his Tokyo restaurant, the two chefs share classic fermentation techniques across the ocean, and delightful ingredient tips that might surprise even those familiar with Japanese cuisine. In Episode 1, Chef Ishida guides Giada in creating chirashi sushi, a dish where subtle flavors of vinegar, rice, and raw fish come together in various combinations. Episode 2: Pickled Vegetables and Miso Salmon launches later this month.

“Japan’s cuisine is deeply influenced by fermentation – not only in iconic products like sake rice wine, tsukemono pickles, or natto, but by the fermented staples that are the building blocks of Japanese cooking such as miso, mirin, and soy sauce,” said Yuko Kaifu, president, JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles. “It is captivating to see Giada and Chef Ishida compare cooking traditions across cultures and find points of commonality through ingredients. We hope viewers will enjoy exploring Japanese culture through the fermentation series and the always common universal language of food.”

For millennia, the process of fermentation has helped shape human civilization – from preserving food products through long winters, to creating libations like beer and wine. In Japan, it has played a special role in shaping not only individual food products, but the entire flavor profile of Japanese cuisine.

“I think what has attracted me to Japanese cuisine for years is the attention to detail,” remarked Giada De Laurentiis. “Everything is so artistic. Japanese chefs create a story around the way they handle food. They almost dance around the kitchen and it is just so mesmerizing to watch.”

JAPAN HOUSE Los Angeles worked with leading fermentation experts Takeo Koizumi and Makoto Kanauchi to create and curate content as part of its focus on fermentation.

