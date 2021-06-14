Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. Signs Annual Media Agreement with “New To the Streets” and Cryptocurrency Update

Salt Lake City, Utah, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaensel Energy Group, Inc., (OTC Pink: GEGR) (“Gaensel” or the “Company”), a diversified holding company with assets in Biotech, Cryptocurrency, Software/Gaming and VR, Health, Beauty and Fashion, Technology, CRM & Data, Commodities, Retail Coffee, as well as General Contracting and Patented Building supplies, is pleased to announce we have signed an annual agreement with “New To The Street” whereas “New To The Street” has agreed to a series of monthly live interviews with management and advisors to the Company and updates on the Companies activities.

New to The Street, https://newtothestreet.com/ , is one of the longest-running US and Internationally sponsored T.V. shows along with its sister show “Exploring the Block” which is focused on Blockchain related news. It has been running across many U.S. Television networks and has been the one-stop place for every blockchain and cryptocurrency-related news since 2009. The show is operated by FMW Media Corp. which also handles its Twitter account and website.

Our new CEO who will be appearing in the first of the “New To The Street” series stated “The Company is embarking on a number of financial products, including a newly released Twenty Million Dollar, ($20,000,000), Private Placement, and is aware of the necessity of educating international investors, family offices, hedge funds, investment manager, pension funds and banks as well as shareholders of the Gaensel Energy rebranding which has taken place since December 2020 and has brought over Ten Million Dollars ($10,000,000) in gross revenues from its newly formed family of Companies. Our team felt the investment with “New To The Street” is important to ensure investors are aware of the Company and its potential and ensure the share price of our stock is reflective of the values of the assets and revenues of the Company. “

The Company is pleased with the continuation of the green energy cryptocurrency mining operation with the soon to be completed purchase of Investimenti e Partecipazioni Srl, an Italian Hydropower plant, as our first Hydropower facility to empower the cryptocurrency mining operation with green and cost-effective electricity. Our partners are completing funding agreements with London based investment groups to finalize the funding for the mining operations. We will be providing updates in the near future on the completion of this project.

About Gaensel Energy Group, Inc. (OTC Pink: GEGR):

Gaensel Energy Group asset base currently consists of proven companies in Biotech, Commodities, Health, Beauty – Fashion, Green and Renewable Energy, and Technology. The management teams for each of these divisions are actively seeking similar partners in each space for expansion and additional acquisitions. We have been listed on the United States OTC Markets since 2002 and the Company is current.

