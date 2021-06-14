Trex Commercial Products Dazzles as Part of New TQL Stadium

MINNEAPOLIS, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Built by Cincinnati, for Cincinnati, TQL Stadium brings distinctive design elements and inclusive viewing experiences to one of the Midwest’s rising cities – just in time for the 2021 Major League Soccer (MLS) season. Known as “The Crown Jewel of Cincinnati,” this soccer-specific architectural wonder boasts nearly 20,000 linear feet of custom engineered railing from Trex Commercial Products, a leading national provider of architectural railing systems.



“We are delighted to help usher in a new era of soccer for the city of Cincinnati,” said Laura Rygielski Preston, president of Trex Commercial Products. “In addition to equipping the stadium with seven different railing styles, our team custom engineered fencing, gates and other architectural elements to further enhance fan safety and promote socialization without disrupting visibility of the action on the field.”

Trex Commercial Products’ railing can be found both inside and outside the stadium, from the seating bowl, suites and exterior balcony to the concourse and surrounding gates. Cable and picket guardrail, Track Rail™ and drink rail provide secure access and convenience for the venue’s 26,000 spectators. Clear tempered, laminated glass railing with SGP interlayer offers unobstructed views and an additional, luxurious touch to the stadium’s flair. Further enhancing the facility, custom perforated guardrails turn the entry to the West Interior Club into a dramatic design element.

A distinguishing aspect of this project was Trex Commercial Products’ high-definition surveying (HDS) for its glass railing systems. 3-D laser scanning was used for precision modeling of the distinctive railing shapes and contours featured throughout the state-of-the-art venue. This advanced form of field analysis offers a wide array of benefits, including faster turnaround, improved safety, reduced rework and higher quality data capture.

“This emerging technology is scalable and can be used for smaller venues as well as large-scale projects,” added Rygielski Preston. “The scanning tool produces high-accuracy mappings of the area we’re working on with complex designs and geometries. These data points are then turned into a ‘point cloud’ file and provide extremely accurate dimensions quickly, safely and efficiently.”

TQL Stadium broke ground in December 2018 and opened in May 2021. The 518,000-square-foot venue is located in the West End neighborhood and features premium viewing experiences based on fan preference, including one of the best supporters’ sections in the U.S. The high-end, all-inclusive Tunnel Club grants fans access to seats directly next to the player walk-out tunnel, while the Pitch View Club features an upscale lounge experience in which spectators can soak in the action from an all glass exterior, as well as a one-of-a-kind outdoor deck for viewing pleasure.

To learn more about the TQL Stadium project, go to https://www.trexcommercial.com/projects/tql-stadium/. For more information about Trex Commercial Products, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Commercial Products

Trex Commercial Products is a national leader in architectural railings for commercial applications. Since 1990, the company has been committed to elevating the abilities of all people to safely access and enjoy amazing life experiences, while building an industry-leading reputation for quality and customer service. Based in Minneapolis, Trex Commercial Products, Inc. is a subsidiary of Trex Company, Inc. To learn more, visit www.trexcommercial.com.

About Trex Company, Inc.

Trex Company is the world’s largest manufacturer of high performance wood-alternative decking and railing, with nearly 30 years of product experience. The #1 brand in outdoor living is proud to be to Fortune magazine’s 2020 list of the world’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies and to Forbes’ 2021 List of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. Stocked in more than 6,700 retail locations worldwide, Trex outdoor living products offer a wide range of style options with fewer ongoing maintenance requirements than wood, as well as an environmentally responsible choice. For more information, visit trex.com. You also can follow Trex on Twitter (@Trex_Company), Instagram (@trexcompany) Pinterest (trexcompany), or Houzz (trex-company-inc), “like” Trex on Facebook, or view product and demonstration videos on the brand’s YouTube channel (TheTrexCo).

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f0a48827-beea-4415-9a4f-f9245e6b3797