Global Shoe Packaging Market Share Expected to Reach USD 5,509 Million by 2026: Facts & Factors

New York, NY, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Facts and Factors have published a new research report titled “Shoe Packaging Market by Type of Shoes (Leather Shoes, Loafers, Long Boots, Casual Shoes, Short Shoes, Running Shoes, and Others), By Type of Shoe Packaging (Sustainable Reduced Shoe Boxes, Corrugated Boxes, Reusable Shoe Packaging, and Tubular Packaging) By Region: Global & Regional Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecasts, 2021 – 2026”.

“According to the recent research report, the demand of global Shoe Packaging Market size & share expected to reach to USD 5,509 Million by 2026 from USD 4,296 Million in 2020, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.23% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026”

Global Shoe Packaging Market: Overview

Shoes are an important aspect of everyday attire, whether professional or informal. Protecting, storing, transporting, and expressing brand value to customers are all important functions of shoe packaging, which includes shoes wrapped in beautiful boxes. Shoe packing protects shoes against moisture, dust, damage, and shocks, among other things. The printing capabilities of shoe packaging materials take into account effective transmission of product information and branding aspects in order to increase the total value for customers.

Market Dynamics

Consumer preferences, the introduction of sustainable packaging materials, and the requirement for cost-effective designs are all projected to drive the worldwide market for shoe packaging forward. Many shoppers in wealthy nations are drawn to shoes that come with urbane purses. These choices are beneficial to the growth of the shoe packaging market in these areas. The introduction of sustainable materials is also proving to be beneficial to shoe packaging manufacturers. For instance, PUMA created a loyalty program in early 2017 to help attract and reward the next generation of PUMA soccer players. PUMA and experiential agency Cramer reworked shoe packaging to celebrate the program's introduction and welcome its newest participants. The initial members of the PUMAPitch program were told that their new soccer footwear would arrive in special packaging. They were anticipating a high-end cardboard box, which is standard in the sector. Members were instead given a sleek black plastic case. The only snag was that it was padlocked. Government rules of various counties encouraging the use of environmentally friendly packaging have also been identified as a driving element for the rise of the shoe packaging industry.

Global Shoe Packaging Market: Segmentation

The global shoe packaging market is segregated based on the type of shoes, type of shoe packaging, and region

Leather shoes, loafers, long boots, casual shoes, sports shoes, running shoes, and others make up the type of shoe segment of the global shoe packaging industry. Casual shoes are considered to be the leading segment owing to the availability of a wide product portfolio along with its high adoption among consumers. The global shoe packaging market can be divided into sustainable reduced shoe boxes, corrugated boxes, reusable shoe packaging, and tubular packaging based on the type of shoe packaging. The leading category is corrugated boxes, which have historically been employed as the major type of shoe packaging.

Asia Pacific is projected to Dominate Global Shoe Packaging Market Growth

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, as the area's expanding population and rising per capita income of the middle class has boosted demand for shoes, which is expected to fuel the expansion of the shoe packaging market. Furthermore, due to the government's strict environmental requirements for environmental safety, there is a growing acceptance of sustainable packaging. Furthermore, the key players are expected to increase their research and development activities, which is expected to boost the growth of the shoe packaging market.

Leading companies, as well as newcomers, are adopting novel designs that appeal to the public while also saving money on raw material expenses. The availability of such designs, as well as their compliance with storing and shipping a wide range of shoe kinds, is likely to improve the worldwide shoe packaging market's overall growth.

The global shoe packaging market is segmented as follows:

By Type of Shoes:

Leather Shoes

Loafers

Long Boots

Casual Shoes

Short Shoes

Running Shoes

Others

By Type of Shoe Packaging:

Sustainable Reduced Shoe Boxes

Corrugated Boxes

Reusable Shoe Packaging

Tubular Packaging

