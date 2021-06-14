CareCloud to Participate in Roth Virtual London Conference

SOMERSET, N.J., June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareCloud , Inc. (the “Company” or “CareCloud”) (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP), a leader in healthcare technology solutions for medical practices and health systems nationwide, today announced management will participate in the Roth Virtual London Conference to be held June 21-23, 2021.



Meetings with the management team may be requested via the conference’s sponsor, or through CareCloud’s IR representation, Matt Kreps at Darrow Associates, by email at mkreps@darrowir.com or by phone at (214) 597-8200.

About CareCloud

CareCloud (Nasdaq: MTBC) (Nasdaq: MTBCP) brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows and improve the patient experience. More than 40,000 providers count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs. Learn more about our products and services including revenue cycle management (RCM), practice management (PM), electronic health records (EHR), business intelligence, telehealth and patient experience management (PXM) at www.carecloud.com.

Follow CareCloud on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

For additional information, please visit our website at www.carecloud.com. To view CareCloud’s latest investor presentations, read recent press releases, and listen to interviews with management, please visit ir.carecloud.com .

SOURCE CareCloud

Company Contact:

Bill Korn

Chief Financial Officer

CareCloud

bkorn@carecloud.com

Investor Contact:

Matt Kreps, Managing Director

Darrow Associates Investor Relations

mkreps@darrowir.com

(214) 597-8200