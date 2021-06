Codex DNA Announces Launch of Initial Public Offering

SAN DIEGO, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codex DNA, Inc. (“Codex DNA”), creators of the BioXp™ system, a fully automated benchtop instrument that enables numerous synthetic biology workflows, today announced the launch of its public offering of 6.7 million shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $14.00 and $16.00 per share. In addition, Codex DNA expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional one million shares of its common stock in the offering. Codex DNA has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol “DNAY.”



Jefferies LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC and KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. are acting as joint book-running managers for the proposed offering.

About Codex DNA

Codex DNA is a synthetic biology company focused on enabling researchers to rapidly, accurately and reproducibly build or “write” high-quality synthetic DNA and mRNA that is ready to use in many downstream synthetic biology enabled markets. Codex DNA’s synthetic biology solution addresses the bottlenecks across the multi-step process of building DNA and mRNA, as well as the significant limitations of existing solutions that prevent the rapid building of virtually error-free DNA and mRNA at a useable scale. A key part of Codex DNA’s solution is the BioXp system, an end-to-end automated workstation that fits on the benchtop and is broadly accessible due to its ease-of-use and hands-free automation. Codex DNA believes the BioXp system can democratize synthetic biology by simplifying the process of building DNA and mRNA, thereby accelerating the discovery, development and production of novel high-value products, including antibody-based biologics, mRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics and precision medicines.