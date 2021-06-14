Global Satellite Data Services Market to Reach $27.6 Billion by 2027

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Satellite Data Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032830/?utm_source=GNW
8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.6 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 17.8% over the period 2020-2027. Data Analytics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 18.5% CAGR and reach US$20.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Image Data segment is readjusted to a revised 15.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 17.4% CAGR
- The Satellite Data Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.4% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.9% and 14.9% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.3% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 35 Featured) -
- Airbus SE
- Ceinsys Tech Ltd.
- DigitalGlobe
- Earth-i Ltd.
- East View Geospatial Inc.
- Harris Geospatial Solutions, Inc
- ICEYE
- ImageSat International N.V.
- Land Info Worldwide Mapping
- Planet Labs, Inc.
- Satellite Imaging Corporation
- SATPALDA Geospatial Services
- Space Exploration Technologies Corp.
- SpecTIR LLC
- Trimble Inc.
- URSA Space Systems
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Data Analytics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Data Analytics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Image Data by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Image Data by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Commercial by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Commercial by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Government &
Military by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Military by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 11: USA Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 13: USA Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: USA 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 15: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 16: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 17: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 18: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 19: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 21: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 22: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 23: China Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 24: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 25: China Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: China 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 27: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and
Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 28: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2020 & 2027
Table 29: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 30: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 31: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 33: France Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 34: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 35: France Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 36: France 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 37: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 39: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 40: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 41: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 42: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 43: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 45: UK Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 46: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Data
Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 47: UK Current & Future Analysis for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 48: UK 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data Services by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Commercial
and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 49: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image
Data - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for
the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 51: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Satellite Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government &
Military - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 52: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 53: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Satellite
Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 54: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 55: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Satellite
Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 57: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite
Data Services by Service - Data Analytics and Image Data -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 58: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by Service - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Data Analytics and Image Data for the Years 2020 & 2027
Table 59: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Satellite
Data Services by End-Use - Commercial and Government & Military -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 60: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Satellite Data
Services by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Commercial and Government & Military for the Years 2020 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 35
