Christopher Griffith Promoted to President of KCI

Sparks, Maryland, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KCI Technologies Inc., a multi-disciplined engineering firm with offices throughout the United States, is pleased to announce the promotion of Chief Operating Officer Christopher J. Griffith, PE, CCM, to president. The promotion follows Griffith’s exemplary career of over two decades of leadership for KCI’s core business units. Under his new post, he will retain the role of COO.

KCI’s board of directors and Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE, who became president in 2006 and chief executive officer in 2018, made the announcement. Beil will remain CEO.

Griffith joined KCI in 1997 after serving as an officer in the U.S. Navy Civil Engineer Corps. Within two years, he was leading KCI’s construction management group as senior vice president, and by 2006, was heading up KCI’s Mid-Atlantic region as executive vice president. In 2010, he became discipline manager for construction services. His continued success led to his appointment of overseeing the firm’s Environmental, Communications Infrastructure, Site/Facilities and Resource Management disciplines. In 2017, Griffith was promoted to chief operating officer where he has since been responsible for KCI’s performance measures, financial goals, business development and risk management.

“Chris’s leadership across the organization positions us to exceed our clients’ expectations as we grow and advance the firm,” said CEO Nathan J. Beil, PE, D.WRE. “I am confident that in this new role he will drive our strategic plan forward and continue to strengthen KCI.”

Griffith earned a bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from the United States Naval Academy and master’s degrees in business administration, civil engineering, and ocean engineering from Boston University, the University of Maryland, and the University of Hawaii, respectively. He is a registered professional engineer and a certified construction manager.

Being active in supporting the betterment of the industry and his community has always been a priority for Griffith, with his most recent contribution being his election to the board of directors for the Maryland Chamber of Commerce. In 2021, he was appointed as a member of the National Aquarium’s board of directors where he works to meet the organization’s mission of inspiring conservation of the world’s aquatic environment. Griffith is also a longstanding member of the Society of American Military Engineers, the Harford County Chamber of Commerce, and the YMCA of Harford County’s Community Leadership Board.

Previously, Griffith served as board member for the Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) and chaired the CMAA’s Standards of Practice/Professional Development Committee, where he became involved in training the next generation of industry leaders.

KCI Technologies

With sales in excess of $343 million in 2020, KCI Technologies Inc. is ranked among the top 50 engineering firms in the country by Engineering News-Record. Roughly 1,750 employee owners support clients from more than 55+ offices throughout the U.S. KCI offers environmental, transportation, telecommunications, construction, facilities and land development services to government, institutional and private-sector clients. For more information, visit www.kci.com.

