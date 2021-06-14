CHNC Announces Name Change to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc.

HOUSTON, TX, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – China Infrastructure Construction Corp. announced today that it is doing business as Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, pursuant to filings that it has made in the State of Colorado, where it is incorporated, and the State of Texas, where its headquarters are located. The Company believes that this name reflects the nature of its activities and the fact that it is operating in several foreign countries, such as Europe, Latin America, Middle East and the USA. In addition, the company expects to continue to expand its international activities.

The Company intends to change its corporate name from China Infrastructure Construction Corp trading under the symbol CHNC to Cannabis Bioscience International Holdings, Inc., by filing a certificate of amendment to its articles of incorporation as quickly as it can complete the measures that are required in order to process the name change and change of trading symbol through the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA). The Company believes that it will be able to complete this process during the next 3 months.

