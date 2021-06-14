The MDMA Conference: A Molecular Masterclass Presents a Scientific Deep Dive into the Field of MDMA Therapeutics

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NetworkNewsWire – Microdose Psych e delic Insights , a cutting-edge conference production company focused around promoting content, financial analysis, and engaging events designed to drive the psychedelics industry into the forefront of modern medicine, in partnership with Pharmala Biotech Inc and ACS Pharmacology & Translational Science , will be hosting the upcoming MDMA Conference: A Molecular Masterclass in an entirely virtual format on June 15, 2021. Ranging from exploring the cultural implications of MDMA through to its clinical applications, the conference will seek to educate attendees on the potential uses and benefits attached to MDMA in a clinical environment.



The event, which will present a scientific deep dive into the dynamic field of MDMA therapeutics, will explore the potential of MDMA at the intersection of drug development & safety, clinical care and applications, law & regulation, business & markets, science & research as well as history & culture.

This year’s event will feature a series of six keynote presentations and discussion panels, to be held over the course of the one-day event. Presentation topics will include, “MDMA-Assisted Psychotherapy for Treating Alcohol Use Disorder” by Dr Ben Sessa; “The Culture of MDMA: The Go-To Medicine in America’s Future” delivered by psychotherapist and author Charles Wininger; “Business, Markets & Regulation” presented by CannDelta Inc, MicroDose, Santis Health, Mindcure and Psyched Wellness; “Public attitudes towards Psychedelics in Canada” by Abacus Data and spark*advocacy; “MDMA & Clinical Applications” as well as “Harm Reduction”. Furthermore, the conference will also play host to a keynote address my Rick Doblin, Ph.D., the executive director of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS).

The conference will seek to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from across the MDMA and psychedelics industry and gain access to exciting and ground-breaking pre-IPO investment opportunities within the wider sector.

Additional information about the MDMA Conference, as well as details for registration, can be found on the MDMA Conference website at https://microdose.buzz/shop/molecular-masterclass/mdma-conference/ .

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights is your guide to the psychedelic medicine industry. With a vision to shift the world's perception of psychedelic medicine, we distribute and create the most compelling content, financial analysis, engaging events, and groundbreaking education to drive the psychedelics industry to the forefront of modern medicine.

Contact:

Microdose Psychedelic Insights

kristina@microdose.buzz