Global Sales Process Automation Software Market to Reach $10.4 Billion by 2027

New York, June 14, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Sales Process Automation Software Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032825/?utm_source=GNW
6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$10.4 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 9.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cloud, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.4% CAGR and reach US$7.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Premise segment is readjusted to a revised 8.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
- The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12.1% CAGR
- The Sales Process Automation Software market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.3% and 7.8% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR.
- Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured) -
- Appian
- Ayehu Software Technologies
- Bizagi
- Blue-Infinity
- Bonitasoft
- Cognizant
- Cortex
- DST Systems
- Dxc Technology
- Helpsystems
- IBM
- Infosys
- Innov8tif
- Integrify
- K2
- Mindtree
- Newgen Software
- Nintex
- Novatio Solutions
- Opentext Corporation
- Oracle
- Pegasystems
- PMG
- Software AG
- Tibco Software;
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032825/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Cloud by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Cloud by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Cloud by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Premise by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Premise by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Retail by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Retail by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for BFSI by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Food & Beverage
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Food & Beverage by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Lead Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Lead Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Lead Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Sales Forecasting
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Sales Forecasting by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Sales Forecasting by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Order & Invoices
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: World Historic Review for Order & Invoices Management
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Order & Invoices
Management by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Opportunity
Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: World Historic Review for Opportunity Management by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Opportunity Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food &
Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order & Invoices
Management, Opportunity Management and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CANADA
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
CHINA
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: China Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 74: China Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 77: China Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 85: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 86: Europe Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 88: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 89: Europe Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 91: France Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: France Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 94: France Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 95: France Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 96: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 97: France Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 98: France Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: France 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 100: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Germany Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 103: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 104: Germany Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 105: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 106: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 107: Germany Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 108: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
ITALY
Table 109: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 110: Italy Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 111: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 &
2027
Table 112: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 113: Italy Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 114: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and
Food & Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 115: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 116: Italy Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 117: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Lead Management, Sales Forecasting, Order &
Invoices Management, Opportunity Management and Other
Applications for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 118: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 119: UK Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Cloud and On-Premise Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 120: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by Deployment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Cloud and On-Premise for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 121: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail,
Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 122: UK Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other
End-Uses, BFSI and Food & Beverage Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 123: UK 15-Year Perspective for Sales Process Automation
Software by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Other End-Uses, BFSI and Food &
Beverage for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027
Table 124: UK Current & Future Analysis for Sales Process
Automation Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales
Forecasting, Order & Invoices Management, Opportunity
Management and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 125: UK Historic Review for Sales Process Automation
Software by Application - Lead Management, Sales Forecasting,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06032825/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________